Arbaaz Khan, Ayesha Zaki Team Up For Social Awareness Film ‘Safe Community Safe World’

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has teamed up with the Dubai-based filmmaker, producer, Ayesha Zaki for a short film 'Safe Community Safe World'. The short film is aimed at raising awareness about the often-ignored safety concerns of sanitation workers and stray animals.

It stars Arbaaz alongside Ayesha. The script for the film is written by Rashmi Zafran. The film that sheds light on the often-overlooked consequences of irresponsibly discarding sharp objects like broken glass in public areas.

Talking about the project, Arbaaz Khan told IANS,“This is my second film with Ayesha, and it's been an incredible experience to be part of a project that sparks an important conversation around environmental and social responsibility. Ayesha is extremely clear in her vision, she knows exactly what she wants from her actors and pays great attention to detail. Working with her always feels purposeful and creatively fulfilling”.

The story explores how such actions adversely affect vulnerable sanitation workers and helpless stray animals, who silently bear the brunt of this negligence. Helmed by the multifaceted Ayesha Zaki, the film also marks her acting debut alongside Arbaaz Khan. Ayesha brings both her directorial vision and on-screen presence to the project, adding emotional depth and continuing her journey of creating socially impactful cinema.

The film is produced and directed by Zaki herself under her banner Tinsel Town Films. Anees Abdul Azeem handles the cinematography as the Director of Photography. The cast also includes Arman Khan, Manas Vilas, Mandy Walia, and promising child actress Lyra Chauhan. The film is shot bilingually in Hindi and English.

Ayesha Zaki said,“Being a real-life social activist, I felt compelled to bring this issue to the forefront. This time, I chose to portray a social activist in reel life as well, marking my debut as an actress. This film is more than just a creative project for me; it's a heartfelt call to action. I want to raise awareness and highlight the collective responsibility we all share. What makes it even more special is getting to share the screen with Arbaaz Khan as we bring this important story to life”.

She further mentioned,“Arbaaz is truly a remarkable person, and working with him has always been a creatively enriching experience. Through this film, I hope to spark change and continue evolving through my creative journey”.

With 'Safe Community Safe World', Zaki aims to bring focus to the unseen efforts and struggles of sanitation workers, urging the public to adopt more mindful and responsible behavior, while also fostering compassion for all living beings, including stray animals often ignored by society.