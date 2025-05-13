CBSE Class 10 Results Declared; Girls Outperformed Boys Once Again

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 Board exam results for 2025 on Tuesday. This year, an impressive 93.66 per cent of students passed the examination. Over 23 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was held at 7,837 centres across 26,675 affiliated schools.

Girls outperformed boys once again, achieving a pass percentage of 95 per cent.

Among the regions, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, and Bengaluru ranked highest in performance, while Delhi was placed seventh and Guwahati ranked at the bottom.

Students can access their results through the official CBSE websites - gov, nic, and nic.

Results are also available via DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and IVRS.

The CBSE has sent DigiLocker login details via SMS to students' registered mobile numbers, allowing them to download digitally verified copies of their mark sheets and certificates.

To check their results, students must use their roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth. A minimum of 33 per cent in both theory and practical exams is required to pass. In borderline cases, students may be awarded grace marks.

Earlier in the day, the CBSE also released Class 12th Board results. The pass percentage stood at 88.39 per cent, up by 0.41 per cent compared to the previous year.

The CBSE will hold supplementary examinations for both Classes 10 and 12 in the first or second week of July 2025. These exams will follow the same syllabus used for the main Board exams conducted earlier this year.

In a significant change, CBSE introduced a Relative Grading system from the 2024–25 academic session. Unlike the previous fixed grading system, this method ranks students in comparison to their peers, reducing academic stress and competition.

This year, over 42 lakh students appeared for CBSE Board exams held between February 15 and April 4. Class 10 exams ended on March 18, while Class 12 concluded on April 4.

CBSE is India's largest school examination Board and the second-largest public examination system in the country after general elections.

Its schools operate in countries from Japan to Ghana and offer a wide range of 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12.