Farmers Lab Introduces BKCC, A Practical And Profitable Vertical Farming Innovation, Poised For Global Adoption - AETOSW...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Farmers Lab Ltd. , a Korean agritech innovator, unveils BK Conveyor Culture (BKCC), a next-generation vertical farming system designed to solve key limitations of traditional fixed-rack setups. BKCC employs a horizontal conveyor structure that rotates trays around a central axis, delivering labor-saving efficiency and simplified daily operations.

The system has been fully installed and approved for completion at an R&D center in Singapore. While commercial operation has not yet begun, internal projections estimate a 20% net profit margin from microgreen and baby leaves cultivation under BKCC's optimized workflow. Its modular, worker-friendly design makes it ideal for labs ranging from small to full-scale commercial farms.

BKCC was also recognized as a Finalist in the“Best New Vertical Farming Facility” category at the Vertical Farming World Awards 2024, held in Frankfurt. This recognition highlights the system's innovation, simplicity, and potential as a scalable alternative in the global vertical farming industry.

To strengthen its smart farming capabilities, Farmers Lab Ltd. is partnering with Blue Lab, a technology leader in precision agriculture, to implement AI-based automation for climate and nutrient control. This integration will allow real-time adjustment of environmental factors and further reduce manual intervention.

“BKCC was built on years of extensive field experience and practical trials,” said Seungwan Lee, founder of Farmers Lab Ltd.“Our goal is to provide a system that is affordable, efficient, and easy to operate, particularly for new-generation farmers and emerging agri-markets.”

BKCC is suitable for a wide range of crops, including microgreens, leafy greens, virus-free seedlings, and specialty plants. Pilot units have been installed in Korea, Singapore and Africa, with discussions underway in Australia, Vietnam, and the Middle East.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink