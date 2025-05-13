Eastnets Double Award Win At 2025 MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Eastnets, a global leader in compliance, payments, and cloud solutions, has been crowned winner of two awards at the 2025 MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards .

Eastnets has been awarded 'Most Innovative Payment Solutions Provider' and 'Best AML/KYC Solution', acknowledging the company's commitment to driving innovation in secure financial messaging, payment protection, and anti-money laundering solutions across the region.

A leader in protecting the financial sector from financial crime, Eastnets continues to help financial institutions stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats with compliance, payment, and cloud solutions.

These award wins reflect the organisation's continued focus on innovation, customer trust, and delivering exceptional value to the global financial community.

About Eastnets

Eastnets is a global provider of compliance and payment solutions for the financial services sector. Through our experience, expertise and technology we enable safe and secure participation in the global financial economy for over 800 financial institutions globally, including 15 of the top 50 banks, and 22 of the world's central banks.

For more than 40 years, we've worked to keep the world safe and secure from financial crime. We do this by helping our partners manage risk through Sanction Screening, Transaction Monitoring, analysis, and reporting, plus industry leading consultancy and customer support.

