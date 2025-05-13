Introducing Joblio The Future Of Ethical Recruitment

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Joblio, a global ethical recruitment platform, officially launches today to tackle the broken labor migration system-long plagued by exploitative intermediaries, high recruitment fees, and human rights abuses. With its tech-driven model, Joblio connects vetted workers with employers directly, eliminating unethical middlemen and ensuring cost-free hiring for migrant workers. Employers fund access to talent, but workers never pay-a key step in ending exploitation.

A Mission Rooted in Personal Experience

Joblio is led by Jon Purizhansky, a refugee-turned-entrepreneur who experienced migration challenges firsthand. Forced to flee his home country as a young man, Jon faced the uncertainty and vulnerability that millions of migrant workers still encounter today. Now a globally recognized expert in global labor migration law and international workforce mobility, Jon has built Joblio to protect workers and promote a transparent hiring process.

“I've lived the reality that so many migrant workers face-uncertainty, lack of information, and the constant risk of exploitation,” says Jon Purizhansky, Founder & CEO of Joblio.“No one should have to pay exorbitant fees or risk their safety just to find work. Joblio eliminates the unethical brokers who prey on vulnerable workers and replaces them with a direct, transparent hiring model.”

Eliminating Exploitative Intermediaries

For decades, brokers have charged excessive fees and made false promises to workers, often leading them into debt, unsafe work environments, or even forced labor. Joblio's platform disrupts this system by giving employers access to verified talent and giving workers access to real opportunities-without hidden fees, deceptive contracts, or illegal kickbacks.

With real-time job access, a transparent hiring process, and built-in legal safeguards, Joblio empowers workers while helping employers build more stable, reliable teams. The result: a hiring system that values human rights and delivers workforce integrity.

The ACE Program: Supporting Workers Beyond Recruitment

Beyond ethical hiring, Joblio helps migrant workers succeed through its ACE Program (Applicant Concierge Experience) . The program offers:



Pre-departure training on workplace expectations, cultural adaptation, and financial literacy.

On-the-ground support for workers to ensure safe and smooth transitions. Mental health resources to improve worker well-being and productivity.

Powered by Experience, Backed by Global Advisors

Joblio's mission is supported by a seasoned leadership team and global advisors, ensuring compliance, advocacy, and scalability. With expertise across labor migration law, corporate governance, and labor rights, Joblio is positioned to disrupt the unethical recruitment industry and drive global change.

Join the Ethical Recruitment Revolution

As Joblio expands globally, it is calling on governments, employers, and human rights organizations to join its movement for a future where recruitment is fair, ethical, and free from exploitation.

About Joblio

Joblio connects employers to diverse, qualified talent-from general laborers to skilled professionals. With a deep catalog of vetted candidates and a proprietary support system that reduces turnover and boosts productivity, Joblio delivers more than hiring-it delivers retention.

