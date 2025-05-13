Presidio Investors Is Pleased To Announce The Addition Of Christian Schütte As Its Newest Operating Partner

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Christian brings more than 20 years of global experience in investment banking, private equity, and operational leadership, with a proven track record of driving transformational growth across industries.

Christian began his career at J.P. Morgan in New York and London, where he worked in the M&A and Corporate Finance teams. He later joined Fortress Investment Group and was instrumental in launching its German operations. During his tenure, he helped raise over €1.5 billion in equity and managed a wide array of investments, including non-performing and performing loans, private and public companies.

He went on to join EQT Group, where he focused on mid-market growth and succession investments. Notably, he led the consolidation of nine digital marketing agencies into a €100 million market leader, building one of the most comprehensive digital marketing platforms in Germany.

Following his private equity roles, Christian transitioned to operational leadership. He served as CEO and majority owner of a premium motorcycle accessories company, expanding the business into ten international markets. He also co-founded a tech startup focused on IoT-based emergency response and asset recovery solutions. Today, he is the majority owner and Chairman of two industrial companies in Germany, where he continues to guide strategic development and operational execution.

Christian holds law degrees from the Universities of Passau, Lausanne, and Berlin. His appointment as Operating Partner at Presidio Investors strengthens the firm's ability to partner deeply with management teams and drive operational excellence across its portfolio.

About Presidio Investors:

Presidio Investors is a private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market companies. With a commitment to strategic growth and value creation, Presidio Investors partners with exceptional management teams to achieve long-term success.

