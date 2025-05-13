Spinneys Sees Strong Q1 2025 Profit Surge Amid Expansion Drive

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Supermarket operator Spinneys reported a 14% year-on-year increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2025, reaching AED 85 million , buoyed by new store openings and a significant uptick in online sales. Revenue for the quarter climbed over 11% to AED 906 million, reflecting the company's strategic expansion and digital initiatives.

The Dubai-based retailer, which went public on the Dubai Financial Market in 2024, attributed its robust performance to the launch of three new stores and a continued focus on enhancing its e-commerce platform. The company has been actively expanding its footprint, with plans to open 10 to 12 new stores across the UAE and Saudi Arabia by the end of the year.

Spinneys' entry into the Saudi market marks a significant milestone in its regional growth strategy. The company inaugurated its first store in Riyadh's La Strada Yard, receiving an exceptional response from customers. CEO Sunil Kumar highlighted the strong demand in the Kingdom, stating that the early performance reinforces a positive outlook for Spinneys in Saudi Arabia. The retailer plans to open additional stores in Riyadh's King Abdulaziz Financial District and other locations before the end of 2025.

The company's e-commerce segment has also shown impressive growth. Online sales increased by 21.7% year-on-year, surpassing AED 217 million in the first half of 2024. E-commerce now accounts for 14% of Spinneys' total revenue, driven by the launch of the Spinneys Swift app, which offers hyperlocal delivery services. The app's 60-minute delivery service has been piloted in key locations, with plans for a broader rollout across the UAE.

See also UAE Urges India and Pakistan to De-escalate Amid Rising Tensions

Spinneys' strategic focus on premium grocery segments has positioned it well in the GCC's evolving retail landscape. The company's target market, comprising affluent households, is growing faster than the broader grocery sector. In the UAE, this segment is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028, while in Riyadh and Jeddah, the growth rate is expected to be 6.7%.

The retailer's commitment to quality and innovation is evident in its product offerings and store concepts. Spinneys has introduced 'The Kitchen, by Spinneys,' a food hall concept in Dubai Mall, offering fresh meal solutions with margins exceeding traditional grocery retail. The company plans to open more locations of this concept in the UAE, catering to the growing demand for convenient and high-quality dining options.

Financially, Spinneys maintains a strong position. The company reported a 9.9% increase in revenue to AED 1.6 billion in the first half of 2024, with a net profit of AED 146 million, up 15.2% year-on-year. Despite the introduction of a 9% corporate tax in the UAE, Spinneys has continued to deliver solid financial results, supported by efficient sourcing, supply chain management, and a successful private label strategy.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?