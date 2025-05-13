UAE Secures $1.4 Billion US Arms Deal Amid Trump's Gulf Tour

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The United States has approved a $1.4 billion arms sale to the United Arab Emirates, encompassing six CH-47F Chinook helicopters and maintenance support for F-16 fighter jets. This development coincides with President Donald Trump's diplomatic visit to the Middle East, highlighting the strengthening of US-UAE defense relations.

The CH-47F Chinook helicopters, produced by Boeing, are renowned for their heavy-lift capabilities and versatility in various military operations. The acquisition aims to enhance the UAE's operational readiness and interoperability with US forces. Additionally, the deal includes spare parts, training, and logistical support to ensure the effective integration of these helicopters into the UAE's military infrastructure.

The maintenance support for the UAE's F-16 fleet, valued at approximately $130 million, underscores the ongoing commitment to sustaining the operational efficiency of the country's air force. This support encompasses the provision of parts and other essential services to maintain the aircraft's performance standards.

President Trump's visit to the Middle East, which includes stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, is marked by a focus on bolstering economic and defense ties. The approval of this arms deal aligns with the broader objectives of the trip, aiming to reinforce strategic partnerships and address regional security concerns.

The CH-47F Chinook helicopters are expected to significantly augment the UAE's capabilities in troop transport, disaster relief, and other critical missions. Their deployment will contribute to the country's ability to respond effectively to various operational demands, both domestically and in coalition efforts.

