EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

secunet Security Networks AG starts the 2025 financial year significantly better than in the previous year and confirms annual forecast

13.05.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

secunet Security Networks AG starts the 2025 financial year significantly better than in prior year and confirms annual forecast Essen, 13 May 2025. secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), Germany's leading cybersecurity company and IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, has made a significantly better start into the financial year compared to prior year. Both revenue and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were higher in the first quarter of 2025. Based on the positive start into the year, the Management Board confirms the targets for the current 2025 financial year. In the first quarter of 2025, Group sales of 78.3 million euros were generated. This corresponds to a significant increase of 35.9 per cent compared to Q1 2024 (57.6 million euros). The high level of sales is attributable to orders placed in the Public Sector segment at the end of the previous year and delivered in the first quarter of 2025. Sales in the Public segment increased by 38.9 per cent to 67.8 million euros (Q1 2024: 48.8 million euros). In the Business Sector segment (healthcare, industry), sales totaled 10.6 million euros (Q1 2024: 8.8 million euros). In Germany, sales increased to 69.1 million euros (Q1 2024: 50.8 million euros). Sales of 9.2 million euros were generated internationally, reflecting a 35.3 per cent increase. The share of sales generated abroad amounted to 11.7 per cent (Q1 2024: 13.4 per cent). Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 1.8 million euros and thus also improved significantly compared to the negative figure of -5.6 million euros in Q1 2024. This corresponds to a positive EBIT margin of 2.3 per cent compared to -9.7 per cent in Q1 2024. The EBITDA margin increased significantly year-over-year from -2.6 per cent to 8.4 per cent. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, secunet had 1,083 permanent employees across the Group, 4.4 per cent more than in Q1 2024 (1,037 employees). Despite the higher sales revenue, the order book remained almost constant compared to the end of the year: it amounted to 201.9 million euros compared to 205.3 million euros as at 31 December 2024. As at 31 March 2024, it amounted to 202.7 million euros. 'The positive sales and earnings level in the beginning of the current financial year fosters an an optimistic view for the remainder of the financial year' says Axel Deininger, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG. 'The favourable level of the order book, is a good starting position for the continuation of our successful business development'. Based on the positive start into the year, the Management Board confirms the forecast for 2025 with expected Group sales of around 425 million euros, an EBIT margin of between 9.5 and 11.5 per cent and an EBITDA margin of between 14.5 and 16.5 per cent. This forecast is subject to the proviso that the industry-specific conditions and the investment behaviour of key public sector customers do not change significantly in the current financial year. The Group quarterly statement is available for download at -p secunet will also be holding an online analyst conference on 13 May 2025 at 9 a.m. Contact Stephanie Kniep Director Investor Relations Tel: +49 201 5454-3426 E-Mail: ... secunet Security Networks AG Kurfürstenstraße 58 D-45138 Essen -p ISIN: DE0007276503 WKN: 727650 Listed: SDAX in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Bremen, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart secunet - Protection for digital infrastructures secunet is Germany's leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly networked world, the company uses a combination of products and consulting to ensure resilient digital infrastructures and the highest possible level of protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in areas where there are particular security requirements - such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With secunet's security solutions, companies can comply with the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus drive their digital transformation forward. Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, companies and society. Its clients include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed companies and other national and international organisations. The company was founded in 1997. It is listed in the SDAX of Deutsche Börse and generated revenue of around 407 million euros in 2024. secunet is an IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security. Further information can be found at Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations. Any statement in this release that expresses our intentions, beliefs, expectations or projections (and the assumptions underlying them) is a forward-looking statement. These statements are based on plans, estimates and forecasts that are currently available to the management of secunet Security Networks AG. Forward-looking statements therefore relate only to the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update such statements in the light of new information about future events.

13.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: secunet Security Networks AG Kurfürstenstraße 58 45138 Essen Germany Phone: +49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1227 Fax: +49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1228 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007276503 WKN: 727650 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2135508

End of News EQS News Service