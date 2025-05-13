Awards For DATAGROUP In The 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ Report For The SAP Ecosystem
The classification of DATAGROUP as“Leader” in“SAP S/4HANA System Transformation – Midmarket” acknowledges the expertise of the IT service provider in structured and cost-efficient migration projects for the midmarket. The ValueCheck method, a process-oriented analysis approach that incorporates all SAP operation models including SAP RISE, is a central factor of success. The ValueCheck delivers customized recommended actions, which establish a sound basis for any decisions concerning the transformation. This is complemented by Rapid Prototyping, an iterative approach helping to swiftly create operational SAP prototypes to visualize processes and optimize them together with the clients. Combined with comprehensive expertise in Cloud Hosting, DATAGROUP facilitates a legally compliant and seamless transition to SAP S/4HANA.
Oliver Nickels, analyst of the report, emphasizes:“DATAGROUP provides structured and cost-efficient SAP S/4HANA services tailored to German midmarket companies. The ValueCheck method and cloud hosting know-how make the company a good choice for midmarket enterprises aiming for a seamless and legally compliant transition to SAP S/4HANA.”
DATAGROUP also received an award as“Rising Star” in“SAP S/4HANA System Transformation – Large Accounts”. This rating is given to providers which have made extraordinary progress and have the potential to become market leaders within 12 to 24 months. The well-proven transformation approach with ValueCheck, Rapid Prototyping and conversion is also applied to large accounts and features a convincing combination of local presence, excellence in consulting and strong cloud partnerships.
Holistic SAP expertise
In the“SAP Application Managed Services” segment, DATAGROUP was also rated as“Rising Star”. With a specialized offer for the German midmarket, the company provides Managed Services in hybrid cloud environments with the help of advanced processes and AI automation. SAP Application Managed Services are a key component of DATAGROUP's SAP Services, providing comprehensive support to companies for the management and further development of their SAP landscapes. These services are incorporated in the CORBOX, the modular service portfolio of the IT service provider.
That we are represented in different Quadrants reflects the versatility and maturity of our SAP portfolio”, explains Peter Heinold, Managing Director of DATAGROUP's SAP unit.“It is the interplay of transformation, operations and cloud integration, where we provide companies with sustainable and efficient SAP services.”
About DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy.
