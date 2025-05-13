Awards For DATAGROUP In The 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ Report For The SAP Ecosystem

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Awards for DATAGROUP in the 2025 ISG Provider LensTM report for the SAP Ecosystem

Pliezhausen, May 13 2025 – Having achieved several placements in the current 2025 ISG Provider LensTM report for the SAP Ecosystem, DATAGROUP is among the top service providers in the German SAP market. The company scores particularly well with SAP S/4HANA System Transformation for Midmarket and Large Accounts as well as with SAP Application Managed Services.



The classification of DATAGROUP as“Leader” in“SAP S/4HANA System Transformation – Midmarket” acknowledges the expertise of the IT service provider in structured and cost-efficient migration projects for the midmarket. The ValueCheck method, a process-oriented analysis approach that incorporates all SAP operation models including SAP RISE, is a central factor of success. The ValueCheck delivers customized recommended actions, which establish a sound basis for any decisions concerning the transformation. This is complemented by Rapid Prototyping, an iterative approach helping to swiftly create operational SAP prototypes to visualize processes and optimize them together with the clients. Combined with comprehensive expertise in Cloud Hosting, DATAGROUP facilitates a legally compliant and seamless transition to SAP S/4HANA.



Oliver Nickels, analyst of the report, emphasizes:“DATAGROUP provides structured and cost-efficient SAP S/4HANA services tailored to German midmarket companies. The ValueCheck method and cloud hosting know-how make the company a good choice for midmarket enterprises aiming for a seamless and legally compliant transition to SAP S/4HANA.”

DATAGROUP also received an award as“Rising Star” in“SAP S/4HANA System Transformation – Large Accounts”. This rating is given to providers which have made extraordinary progress and have the potential to become market leaders within 12 to 24 months. The well-proven transformation approach with ValueCheck, Rapid Prototyping and conversion is also applied to large accounts and features a convincing combination of local presence, excellence in consulting and strong cloud partnerships.



Holistic SAP expertise

In the“SAP Application Managed Services” segment, DATAGROUP was also rated as“Rising Star”. With a specialized offer for the German midmarket, the company provides Managed Services in hybrid cloud environments with the help of advanced processes and AI automation. SAP Application Managed Services are a key component of DATAGROUP's SAP Services, providing comprehensive support to companies for the management and further development of their SAP landscapes. These services are incorporated in the CORBOX, the modular service portfolio of the IT service provider.



That we are represented in different Quadrants reflects the versatility and maturity of our SAP portfolio”, explains Peter Heinold, Managing Director of DATAGROUP's SAP unit.“It is the interplay of transformation, operations and cloud integration, where we provide companies with sustainable and efficient SAP services.”



About ISG Provider Lens

The ISG Provider LensTM Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services across multiple geographies globally. For more information about the ISG Provider Lens research visit .



About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global, AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth.

Founded in 2006, the company is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

More information under isg-one .



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy.





