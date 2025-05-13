EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Bond

Vonovia announces EUR 1,300 million convertible bond offering

Vonovia announces EUR 1,300 million convertible bond offering Bochum, 13 May 2025 – The management board of Vonovia SE (" Vonovia ", or the " Company "), with consent of the supervisory board, today resolved to launch an offering of two series of senior, unsecured convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 1,300 million. The first series of bonds in an aggregate principal amount of approx. EUR 650 million will fall due on 20 May 2030 (" Series A Bonds "), and the second series of bonds in an aggregate principal amount of approx. EUR 650 million will fall due on 20 May 2032 (" Series B Bonds " and, together with the Series A Bonds, the " Bonds "). The Bonds will be convertible into up to approximately 32 million new and/or existing no-par-value ordinary registered shares of the Company (the " Ordinary Shares "). The pre-emptive rights (Bezugsrechte) of the Company's existing shareholders to subscribe for the Bonds are excluded. The Bonds will be offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process exclusively to institutional investors in certain jurisdictions outside the United States of America (" United States ") in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended via a private placement (the " Offering "). The Bonds will have a denomination of EUR 100,000 each and will be issued by the Company at 100% of their principal amount. The Series A Bonds will bear no periodic interest and have a conversion premium between 35.0% and 40.0% above the reference share price. Unless previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Series A Bonds, the Series A Bonds will be redeemed at their maturity on 20 May 2030 at their accreted redemption amount (principal amount plus a redemption premium), which will be set between 105.12% and 107.76% of the principal amount of Series A Bonds, implying a yield to maturity between 1.00% and 1.50% per annum in case of no conversion. The Company may redeem all, but not some only, of the Series A Bonds outstanding at their accreted redemption amount at any time (i) on or after 19 June 2028 if the value of the Ordinary Shares underlying the Bonds is equal or exceeds 130% of their then prevailing accreted redemption amount over a certain period, or (ii) if less than 20% of the aggregate principal amount of the Series A Bonds originally issued remains outstanding. The Series B Bonds will be offered with a fixed coupon of 0.875% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear and a conversion premium between 40.0% and 45.0% above the reference share price. Unless previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Series B Bonds, the Series B Bonds will be redeemed at their maturity on 20 May 2032 at their accreted redemption amount (principal amount plus a redemption premium), which will be set between 104.60% and 108.41% of the principal amount of Series B Bonds, implying a yield to maturity between 1.50% and 2.00% per annum in case of no conversion. The Company may redeem all, but not some only, of the Series B Bonds outstanding at their accreted redemption amount together with accrued but unpaid interest at any time (i) on or after 18 June 2030 if the value of the Ordinary Shares underlying the Bonds is equal or exceeds 130% of their then prevailing accreted redemption amount over a certain period, or (ii) if less than 20% of the aggregate principal amount of the Series B Bonds originally issued remains outstanding. The reference share price will be set as the volume-weighted average price of the Ordinary Share on XETRA between launch and pricing of the Offering. The final terms of the Bonds are expected to be announced later today through a separate press-release. The settlement of the Bonds is expected to take place on or around 20 May 2025 (the " Issue Date "). Following the settlement of the Bonds, the Company intends to arrange for the Bonds to be included to trading on the Open Market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes including debt refinancing. As part of the Offering, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period ending 90 calendar days after the Issue Date, subject to customary exemptions and waiver by the Joint Global Coordinators. Société Générale and UBS Investment Bank are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. BNP PARIBAS, BofA Securities Europe SA and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE are acting as additional Joint Bookrunners on the Offering. Contact: Vonovia SE

Rene Hoffmann

Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +49 234 314 - 1629

... Vonovia SE

Nina Henckel

Head of Corporate Media Relations

Telephone +49(0)234 314 – 1909

