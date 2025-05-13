EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Aumann with solid profitability in the first quarter of 2025

Aumann with solid profitability in the first quarter of 2025





Beelen, 13 May 2025



Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automation solutions and robotic applications, demonstrated continued solid profitability in the first quarter of 2025 – despite a persistently challenging economic environment. Revenue amounted to €60.5 million, representing an expected decrease of 6.2% compared to the previous year. In contrast, the EBITDA margin improved to 10.9%, exceeding both the prior-year level of 10.5% and the guidance of 8 to 10% for the full year 2025. EBITDA totalled €6.6 million in the first quarter, compared to €6.7 million in the previous year, underlining the company's operational performance.



Order intake in the first quarter amounted to €51.3 million, representing a decrease of 32.4% from the prior-year figure of €76.0 million. Nevertheless, Aumann was once again able to increase order intake compared to the two previous quarters. A particular highlight in the E-mobility segment was a major order from a new customer in the field of battery systems. In addition, order intake in the Next Automation segment increased by 21.1% year-on-year to €8.5 million. The order backlog was at €173.4 million at the end of the quarter, compared to the exceptionally high prior-year figure of €313.9 million. Despite the expected decline, profitability in the order backlog remains at a high level.



For the 2025 financial year, Aumann continues to expect revenue in the range of €210 million to €230 million with an EBITDA margin of 8 to 10%. The rising sales figures for electric vehicles and the EU's decision to grant car manufacturers more time to meet climate targets are also providing fresh momentum for the continued development of electromobility. At the same time, Aumann is driving forward the expansion of its Next Automation segment, especially in the areas of clean tech, aerospace and life sciences.



As at 31 March 2025, Aumann had a strong liquidity position of €139.6 million and equity of €187.8 million, corresponding to a solid equity ratio of 56.9% – a strong financial foundation for further growth and potential acquisitions.



