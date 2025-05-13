|
Eckert & Ziegler Starts with Earnings Growth in Q1 2025 and Confirms Full-Year Forecast
1st Quarter 2025:
Sales of € 68.2 million (previous year: € 67.6 million)
EBIT before special items of € 16.2 million (previous year: € 15.0 million)
Net income of 9.7 Mio. € (previous year: € 8.5 million)
Forecast 2025:
Sales of around € 320 million (confirmed)
EBIT before special items of around € 78 million (confirmed)
Berlin, 13 May 2025. Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) increased sales in the first quarter of 2025 by € 0.6 million to € 68.2 million compared to the same period last year, despite unforeseeable events such as the cyber attack in February and the simultaneous short-term delivery stoppage for gallium generators. EBIT before special items from continuing operations (adjusted EBIT) rose by 8% to € 16.2 million. Net profit increased by 14% to € 9.7 million or € 0.46 per share.
Sales in the Medical segment remained at the previous year's level in the first three months of the year at € 34.4 million (€ 34.5 million). Business with pharmaceutical radioisotopes remains the most important source of revenue. Due to the aforementioned events, delays occurred particularly in the generator and engineering business, which will be fully made up in the course of the second quarter.
The Isotope Products segment generated sales of € 33.8 million, a slight increase of € 0.7 million or approximately 2% compared with the first three months of 2024.
The forecast for the 2025 financial year published on March 27, 2025 remains unchanged. The Executive Board continues to expect sales of around € 320 million and an adjusted EBIT of around € 78 million.
The complete quarterly report can be viewed here:
About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.
