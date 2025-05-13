EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Medios starts 2025 financial year successfully with significant increase in earnings

Revenue up 6.2% to €484.7 million in the first quarter

Significantly higher increase in EBITDA pre1 of 52.9% to €23.1 million with margin improvement to 4.8%

Earnings per share increased to €0.25 from €0.17 in Q1 2024 2025 forecast confirmed: Further revenue and earnings growth expected Berlin, May 13, 2025 – The Medios-Group (“Medios“ or“the Company”), a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, started the 2025 financial year with a positive performance in the first quarter and confirms its forecast for the full year. Revenue increased by 6.2% to €484.7 million compared to €456.2 million in Q1 2024. EBITDA pre1 increased significantly by 52.9% to €23.1 million (Q1 2024: €15.1 million). Organic EBITDA pre1 growth amounted to 4.6%. This resulted in an improvement in the EBITDA pre1 margin of 1.5 percentage points to 4.8% (Q1 2024: 3.3%). Consolidated earnings after tax also improved significantly to €6.4 million (Q1 2024: €4.0 million), mainly due to the absence of one-off effects. Earnings per share thus rose to €0.25 (Q1 2024: €0.17). The cash flow from operating activities in the reporting period was lower than in the same period of the previous year at €3.6 million (Q1 2024: €43.4 million) due to changes in net working capital as of the reporting date. Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: “We had a strong start to 2025. Revenue has grown once again, but our earnings have developed even more strongly – driven by positive momentum from all operating segments and our strategic focus on higher-margin products. As a result, we have already achieved our target margin for the full year in the first quarter and are continuing on our growth course.” Increased earnings in all operating segments The Pharmaceutical Supply segment posted revenue of €389.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024: €401.0 million). EBITDA pre1 for the division increased significantly by 7.0% to €11.8 million (Q1 2024: €11.0 million) as a result of the strategic focus on higher-margin products. The Patient-Specific Therapies segment achieved a slight increase in revenue to €55.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024: €55.1 million). EBITDA pre1 for the segment improved by 6.4% to €6.3 million (previous year: €5.9 million). The International Business segment, which comprises the activities of Ceban Pharmaceuticals B.V., included in the scope of consolidation since June 1, 2024, generated revenue of €39.5 million and EBITDA pre1 of €7.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The segment thus made a significant contribution to the positive performance of the Medios Group. Positive outlook confirmed Medios confirms its forecast for the 2025 financial year. The Company expects revenues to increase by around 6% to approx. €2 billion. EBITDA pre1 is expected to increase again disproportionately by approx. 21.5% to around €96 million. This corresponds to a further increase in the EBITDA pre1 margin to around 4.8%. This expectation is based on the assumption of organic growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and takes into account the consolidation of the Ceban Group for twelve months. Key figures (IFRS) in € million Q1 2025 Q1 2024 ∆ in % Revenue 484.7 456.2 6.2 Pharmaceutical Supply 389.2 401.0 –2.9 Patient-Specific Therapies 55.8 55.1 1.3 International Business 39.5 0 n/a Services 0.1 0.1 –4.1 EBITDA pre 1 23.1 15.1 52.9 Pharmaceutical Supply 11.8 11.0 7.0 Patient-Specific Therapies 6.3 5.9 6.4 International Business 7.3 0 n/a Services –2.4 –1.9 24.1 Consolidated earnings after tax 6.4 4.0 59.9 Cashflow from operating activities 3.6 43.4 –91.8 Earnings per share (in €) 0.25 0.17 47.1 The Medios Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2025, will be available for download on the Investor Relations website.

Important dates for Medios in the 2025 financial year: May 27

June 11 Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2025 (AGM)

Warburg Highlights – Hamburg August 13 Half-Year Financial Report August 26

September 24 German Select V Online Conference – virtually

1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for special charges for stock options, expenses for M&A activities and, in 2023 and 2024, performance-related payments for the acquisition of compounding volumes. Since 2024, expenses for the implementation of the ERP system have also been included. ------------------- About Medios AG Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies. Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical Company. The shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index. -p Disclaimer This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing. Medios AG assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

