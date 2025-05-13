EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Felix Magath becomes brand ambassador and investor of Pyrum Innovations AG

13.05.2025

Felix Magath becomes brand ambassador and investor of Pyrum Innovations AG Player and coaching legend supports green tech pioneer on its way to European market leadership in pyrolysis technology Dillingen / Saar, 13 May 2025 - Football legend Felix Magath is joining Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) as brand ambassador and investor with immediate effect. The listed company based in Dillingen an der Saar is a technological pioneer in the field of pyrolysis and makes a significant contribution to the circular economy - especially in the recycling of end-of-life tyres and composite materials. "I am convinced by the combination of technological pioneering spirit, entrepreneurial consistency and social relevance," says Felix Magath. "I am looking forward to contributing my experience and my network to make Pyrum even better known - among investors, in industry and among political decision-makers. It is about making a real contribution to our country's green tech offensive. We need companies like this to get back to the top of the world." Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG, also sees the partnership as a strong signal: "The fact that such a well-known personality as Felix Magath has chosen to actively support a young company like Pyrum is a great sign of confidence for us – and also a leap of faith. We hope that his charisma as a brand will help to bring our vision and technology closer to a broad public and decisively advance Pyrum." Thanks to its patented, energy-autonomous pyrolysis technology, Pyrum is able to recover high-quality raw materials such as oil, gas and carbon black from end-of-life tyres and plastic waste. According to the Fraunhofer Institute, CO2 savings amount to 965 kg CO2 equivalent per tonne of used tyres – significantly above the previous industry average. Its customers and partners include BASF, Continental, Schwalbe, Michelin, Mercedes-Benz, Remondis and Suez. Pyrum has an international presence and is already working on ten new plants in Germany and abroad, which will be built in the medium term. About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered Carbon Black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Thanks to respected certificates such as REACH and ISCC Plus, the products are considered to be of high quality, sustainable and renewable. Pyrum has already received several awards for its innovative solutions and is constantly researching new ways to recycle waste streams. Contact us IR AG

