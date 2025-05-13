EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES publishes financial figures for the first quarter of 2025

Press Release SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES publishes financial figures for the first quarter of 2025 Kahl am Main, May 13, 2025 SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG today published its business figures for the first quarter of 2025. Consolidated sales amounted to €16.4 million in the reporting period (Q1 2024: €20.6 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were slightly positive at €0.5 million (Q1 2024: €0.6 million). Order intake amounted to €6.4 million in the first quarter, compared with €33.2 million in the same period of the previous year. The order backlog as of March 31, 2025, increased to €74.9 million (Q1 2024: €71.6 million). Business performance in the first quarter was characterized by customer reluctance to invest due to the political environment. Against the backdrop of the political environment, business development in the first quarter was characterized by restraint in investment decisions on the part of customers. The Management Board sees signs of an improvement in sentiment in the second and third quarters. Further orders are expected in the coming weeks and months, particularly in the semiconductor segment, which will then underscore customers' confidence in the technological performance of the systems. Focus on future markets SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES consistently pursues a strategy of technological diversification and positioning in future-oriented markets. With its entry into hydrogen technology and next-generation battery technology, the company is tapping into two key technologies that are of central importance for the global energy transition and the sustainable restructuring of industrial value chains. The development of new equipment solutions for these segments is based on many years of expertise in vacuum coating, thermal treatment, and wet chemical process engineering. These proven core competencies can be flexibly transferred to new applications-from the production of high-purity functional layers for electrolyzers and fuel cells to the coating of components for next-generation batteries. In addition, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is examining the transferability of its technologies to other applications in the fields of medical technology, microelectronics, and sustainable packaging solutions. The aim is to gain a foothold in new growth markets at an early stage, leverage synergies, and further increase the company's long-term earnings potential. Outlook: Confidence despite global uncertainties Despite the current challenges, the Management Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES expects positive business development for the full year 2025. This expectation is based on the current order backlog and a well-filled project pipeline in all three operating segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Life Science. The company plans to achieve a more balanced distribution of sales between the business segments and expects all segments to make a positive contribution to earnings in the course of the year. At the same time, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is closely monitoring global economic developments, in particular possible trade conflicts between the US, China, and Europe. The aim is to minimize the impact of geopolitical risks through a flexible production and supply chain strategy and to secure the company's financial stability in the long term. The innovative strength and technological breadth of the portfolio, coupled with the strategic focus on future-oriented markets, form the basis for sustainable growth in a challenging environment. Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets. The company's core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO2 pollution. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

