CANCOM SE: CANCOM confirms preliminary figures and forecast 2025

Group revenue reached € 410.5 million in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: € 440.6 million)

Stable gross profit of € 169.2 million (Q1 2024: € 171.0 million)

Operating cash flow of € 3.1 million shows normal seasonal pattern Executive Board confirms preliminary figures and forecast for the financial year Munich, Germany, 13 May 2025 - The Executive Board of CANCOM SE confirms the preliminary results for the first quarter of 2025. In a quarter characterised by tense general conditions and uncertainty, the CANCOM Group achieved revenue at Group level of € 410.5 million (previous year: € 440.6 million). Gross profit in the quarter under review totalled € 169.2 million (previous year: € 171.0 million), EBITDA reached € 21.1 million (previous year: € 30.4 million) and EBITA amounted to € 7.8 million (previous year: € 16.9 million). The "International" business segment, in which the contribution of the CANCOM Austria Group is recognised, developed positively. "As expected, there was no market recovery in our core markets in the first quarter, particularly in Germany, which led to a result that was influenced by the current economic conditions. In view of this foreseeable development, the Executive Board confirms its forecast for the current financial year," commented Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE, on the first quarter. Operating cash flow shows usual seasonality With a value of € 3.1 million, cash flow from operating activities showed the usual historical seasonality (previous year: € 56.3 million). The previous year was characterised by an exceptionally strong development in working capital. Reduced investments and cash outflows as part of M&A activities resulted in a solid cash position of € 135 million at the end of the first quarter of the reporting year (31 December 2024: € 145 million). International business segment holds its own The "International" business segment continued to hold its own in the ongoing tense economic market environment. Revenue totalled € 159.9 million (previous year: € 147.7 million). EBITDA remained stable at € 12.2 million and EBITA at € 9.1 million (previous year: € 9.0 million). This was offset by a reluctance to invest as a result of tense conditions in the "Germany" business segment. Revenue here fell to € 250.6 million (previous year: € 292.9 million), with EBITDA of € 8.9 million (previous year: € 18.1 million) and EBITA of € -1.3 million (previous year: € 7.9 million). Forecast 2025 confirmed Customers are currently still reluctant to buy. Against the backdrop of initial economic stimulus from the new German government, business is expected to pick up in the second half of the year. The Executive Board of CANCOM SE continues to anticipate the following development for the 2025 financial year: CANCOM Group Forecast 2025 Revenue € 1,700 to € 1,850million EBITDA € 115 to € 130million EBITA € 61 to € 76million ________________________________ About CANCOM

As a leading Digital Business Provider, CANCOM leads companies, organizations and the public sector into the digital future. The range of services and solutions includes classic system house IT solutions as well as data-based digital solutions, managed services and cloud services. We accompany the digital evolution of our customers with passion and technology and support them in reducing the complexity of their IT and developing new business models. We offer a holistic portfolio for all IT and business requirements. The CANCOM Group's offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Network, Datacenter & Cloud, IoT Solutions and Modern Workplace and includes services for the entire IT lifecycle – from the provision of IT infrastructures, planning and integration, to support, managed services and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise with which their diverse requirements are translated into concrete industry-specific IT solutions to significantly promote their business success. The more than 5,600 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic as well as an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated annual revenue of around 1.7 billion euros in 2024. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDAX and SDAX (ISIN DE0005419105). Contact

