MBB SE grows revenues by 27% to €260 million and increases EBITDA by 32% in the first quarter

MBB SE grows revenues by 27% to €260 million and increases EBITDA by 32% in the first quarter Berlin, 13 May 2025 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, once again achieved significant growth in revenue and earnings in the first quarter of 2025. Revenue rose by 26.6% to €260.0 million, while adjusted EBITDA grew disproportionately by 31.7% to €29.9 million. The EBITDA margin thus reached 11.5%, exceeding the high prior-year figure of 11.0%. Despite a seasonal increase in working capital and further share buybacks, the Group's net liquidity at the end of the quarter amounted to €466.6 million, of which €262.2 million were attributable to the holding company MBB SE. The strong growth in the first quarter was driven by the Service & Infrastructure segment, where revenues rose by 61.8% to €159.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled by 112.4% to €22.0 million. Thanks to the continued excellent order situation as well as favourable weather conditions in the seasonally weaker first quarter, Friedrich Vorwerk achieved revenue growth of 73.4% to €133.0 million. At the same time, EBITDA rose by 168.9% to €18.2 million, corresponding to a margin of 13.7%. Due to the strong growth at the start of the year, management already expects the revenue forecast of €540-570 million to be reached at the upper end. At €1,136.2 million, order backlog remained at a consistently high level at the end of March. Thanks to strong demand for IT-security solutions, DTS achieved a significant increase in revenues of 20.5% to €26.1 million in the first quarter with an EBITDA margin of 14.7%. The Technological Applications segment recorded a 6.1% decline in revenues to €78.0 million. EBITDA for the segment fell by 1.6% to €7.9 million. As expected, Aumann's revenues declined by 6.2% to €60.5 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 11.2%. Despite weaker revenues, absolute adjusted EBITDA of €6.7 million remained broadly on par with the previous year. Order intake increased slightly compared with the two previous quarters but was 32.4% below the prior year at €51.3 million. Delignit recorded a 5.6% decline in revenues to €17.4 million in a market environment that remained challenging. In the Consumer Goods segment, revenues declined slightly by 4.5% to €23.1 million, which was attributable in part to weaker demand in the mattress market. EBITDA for the segment was significantly below the previous year's level at €1.3 million. Against the backdrop of the overall positive development in the first quarter, MBB continues to expect consolidated revenues of €1.0 to €1.1 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 11 and 14%. The full quarterly report is available at MBB SE Kurfürstendamm 188 10707 Berlin Tel +49 30 844 15 330 Fax +49 30 844 15 333 ... Executive Management Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO) Dr. Jakob Ammer Torben Teichler Chairman of the Board and Executive Director Dr. Christof Nesemeier Court of Registration Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

