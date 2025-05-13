MBB SE Grows Revenues By 27% To €260 Million And Increases EBITDA By 32% In The First Quarter
|
EQS-News: MBB SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
MBB SE grows revenues by 27% to €260 million and increases EBITDA by 32% in the first quarter
Berlin, 13 May 2025 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, once again achieved significant growth in revenue and earnings in the first quarter of 2025. Revenue rose by 26.6% to €260.0 million, while adjusted EBITDA grew disproportionately by 31.7% to €29.9 million. The EBITDA margin thus reached 11.5%, exceeding the high prior-year figure of 11.0%. Despite a seasonal increase in working capital and further share buybacks, the Group's net liquidity at the end of the quarter amounted to €466.6 million, of which €262.2 million were attributable to the holding company MBB SE.
The strong growth in the first quarter was driven by the Service & Infrastructure segment, where revenues rose by 61.8% to €159.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled by 112.4% to €22.0 million. Thanks to the continued excellent order situation as well as favourable weather conditions in the seasonally weaker first quarter, Friedrich Vorwerk achieved revenue growth of 73.4% to €133.0 million. At the same time, EBITDA rose by 168.9% to €18.2 million, corresponding to a margin of 13.7%. Due to the strong growth at the start of the year, management already expects the revenue forecast of €540-570 million to be reached at the upper end. At €1,136.2 million, order backlog remained at a consistently high level at the end of March. Thanks to strong demand for IT-security solutions, DTS achieved a significant increase in revenues of 20.5% to €26.1 million in the first quarter with an EBITDA margin of 14.7%.
The Technological Applications segment recorded a 6.1% decline in revenues to €78.0 million. EBITDA for the segment fell by 1.6% to €7.9 million. As expected, Aumann's revenues declined by 6.2% to €60.5 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 11.2%. Despite weaker revenues, absolute adjusted EBITDA of €6.7 million remained broadly on par with the previous year. Order intake increased slightly compared with the two previous quarters but was 32.4% below the prior year at €51.3 million. Delignit recorded a 5.6% decline in revenues to €17.4 million in a market environment that remained challenging. In the Consumer Goods segment, revenues declined slightly by 4.5% to €23.1 million, which was attributable in part to weaker demand in the mattress market. EBITDA for the segment was significantly below the previous year's level at €1.3 million.
Against the backdrop of the overall positive development in the first quarter, MBB continues to expect consolidated revenues of €1.0 to €1.1 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 11 and 14%.
The full quarterly report is available at
MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
...
Executive Management
Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)
Dr. Jakob Ammer
Torben Teichler
Chairman of the Board and Executive Director
Dr. Christof Nesemeier
Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458
13.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment