LION E-Mobility AG with a strong start to the year in a challenging market environment

13.05.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST

LION E-Mobility AG with a strong start to the year in a challenging market environment Zug, May 13, 2025 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for electric mobility and energy storage solutions, has made a successful start to the new financial year. In the first quarter of 2025, the company generated revenue of EUR 6.5 million - a significant increase of around EUR 5.3 million compared to the same period of the previous year. This development was driven by a noticeable recovery in relevant industries and an increased order volume. At the same time, EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 1.5 million (Q1 2024: EUR -2.6 million). An optimized material ratio of 50%, a strict focus on the development of the new NMC+ battery packs and reduced operating expenses had a positive impact on earnings. Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 1.2 million after EUR -3.5 million in the previous year - a clear indicator of the effectiveness of the purchasing and inventory policy. LION E-Mobility AG also made progress on the balance sheet: The equity ratio rose to 27.2% in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: 24.5%). This is due in particular to the conversion of a shareholder loan including interest into equity in the amount of around EUR 1.9 million - an expression of the continued commitment of the main shareholder. Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG , comments: "Our strong start to the year shows that our strategic measures are taking effect. With the new NMC+ platform and focused partnerships - most recently with LeapEnergy - we are consistently focusing on profitable growth. It is particularly pleasing that we can also reflect this operational strength in improved key financial figures. This creates trust - among customers, partners and investors." With the tailwind from Q1, new technologies, strategic collaborations and delivery of the first NMC+ sample packages to customers, LION E-Mobility believes it is well positioned to systematically exploit the market opportunities of the coming months. About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg. -p

