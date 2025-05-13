Lalruattluanga Becomes First Indian To Win Global Color Visionary Title At Wella Professionals International Trendvision 202425 Finale In Malta

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India History was made at the Global Wella Professionals TrendVision 2024–25 Grand Finale in Malta, as Lalruattluanga, from Shillong, was crowned the winner of the coveted Color Visionary award. A flagship competition by Wella Professionals, TrendVision is one of the most prestigious global platforms that celebrates cutting-edge creativity and technical mastery in hairdressing. This milestone moment unfolded during Destination 2025, a spectacular three-day event that brought together the global hairdressing community in an unforgettable celebration of craft, creativity, and the future of the salon industry. Over 1,000 hairdressers and Wella ambassadors from 52 countries gathered in Malta, reinforcing the spirit of innovation and collaboration that defines the Wella Professionals network. Competing against national winners from across different corners of the world, Lalruattluanga's technically brilliant work stood out on the world stage, marking a breakthrough moment for Indian hairdressing, as he became the first Indian Colorist to ever win a title at the finale of this prestigious competition.

Lalruattluanga Wins the title of Global Color Visionary Title at Wella Professionals International TrendVision 2024–25 Finale in Malta

The journey to Malta began at the Indian Finale of the TrendVision 2024-25 Awards, held at Andaz, New Delhi, where Lalruattluanga competed alongside 20 of the country's top hairstylists in an electrifying showcase of creativity, innovation, and transformative skill. With over 66,000 entries received from across India, the competition witnessed an unprecedented display of homegrown talent, culminating in Lalruattluanga's selection as one of India's national winners under the color category to compete in the Global finale.

The Wella TrendVision Award, hosted by Wella Professionals, the No.1 salon color brand globally*, is an annual celebration of creative excellence and innovation in hairdressing. Lalruattluanga's entry was inspired by the quiet beauty of Shillong's golden sunsets, tying into this year's theme,“ Golden Hour ”. His color story evoked the calm radiance of dusk, a moment that captures the transition between endings and new beginnings. Using Wella Professionals Koleston Perfect Me+, he created a look that brought the Golden Hour to life through warm, blended highlights and soft root shadows. His creation was more than just hair color, it was a visual expression of hope and tranquility.

“The Golden Hour reminds us to pause and find peace, that even at the end of a long day, beauty remains,” said Lalruattluanga .“Through my work, I wanted to capture that feeling and reflect it in every strand. To me, the Golden Hour represents both the quiet beauty of endings and the promise of new beginnings. In those fleeting moments, when the sky glows warm and golden, there's a sense of calm that wraps around you, a reminder that no matter how exhausting the day has been, there is still light, still hope. In today's fast-paced world, I believe it's important to hold on to that sense of stillness and comfort, and I tried to translate that emotion into hair, turning a visual moment into a lasting impression. I'm truly ecstatic to have received this honor on a global stage, it feels surreal to be the first Indian to bring this title home.”

Pravesh Saha, General Manager, Wella India & South Asia , shared,“Lalruattluanga's win marks a historic milestone for India's hairdressing industry, the first time an Indian hairdresser has taken home a global title at TrendVision. It's not just a personal victory, but a moment of pride for the entire country. His achievement puts India firmly on the global map of hair artistry and is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary talent rooted in our diverse regions. At Wella, we are proud to champion such visionary artists who dare to dream big and push the boundaries of creativity.”

Wella Professionals continues to empower stylists with global opportunities, world-class education, and groundbreaking innovations. This historic win signals the rise of Indian talent on the world stage.

