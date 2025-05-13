403
Advisor To Prime Minister And Spokesperson Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Members Of Swedish Parliament
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met Monday in Stockholm with Arin Karapet, Member of the Parliament of the Kingdom of Sweden and Chairman of the Gulf-Swedish Friendship Committee, and HE Yusuf Aydin and HE Magnus Resare, Members of Parliament.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria, as well as the State of Qatar's mediation efforts in a number of issues, in addition to several topics of common interest.
