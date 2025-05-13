403
MOI, Dell Technologies Sign Letter Of Intent
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force "Lekhwiya," Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) signed a letter of intent with Dell Technologies, a global leader in digital infrastructure products and solutions, in the presence of HE Minister of State for Interior Affairs Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani.
The Letter of Intent was signed on behalf of the MOI by Director General of Communications and Information Systems Brigadier Jassim Al Buhashim Al Sayed and by Vice President of Services Sales for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Dell Technologies Lorenzo Lumassi.
This agreement reflects MOI's commitment to strengthening collaboration with global technology leaders in support of its strategic vision to advance smart security systems and accelerate comprehensive digital transformation.
Dell Technologies is a leading global technology provider, offering a comprehensive suite of products and solutions that support artificial intelligence, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, big data analytics, data and digital asset protection, as well as advanced technical support and consulting services.
