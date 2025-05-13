403
Advisor To Prime Minister And Spokesperson Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Director General For Global Affairs At Sweden's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met Monday in Stockholm with Director General for Global Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, Mikael Lindvall.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
