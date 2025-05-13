Happiest Minds Accelerates To 31% Growth In Q4, Reports Revenues Of ₹545 Crores Driven By Strong Deal Closures
All amounts in ₹ Lakhs unless stated otherwise.
|
Particulars
|
Q4 FY25
|
Q3 FY25
|
QoQ
|
Q4 FY24
|
YoY
|
FY25
|
FY24
|
YoY
|
Revenues ($'000)
|
62,919
|
62,719
|
0.3 %
|
50,077
|
25.6 %
|
2,43,570
|
1,96,130
|
24.2 %
|
Growth in CC
|
|
|
1.1 %
|
|
27.9 %
|
|
|
25.6 %
|
Revenues
|
54,457
|
53,081
|
2.6 %
|
41,729
|
30.5 %
|
2,06,084
|
1,62,466
|
26.8 %
|
Other Income
|
2,595
|
2,296
|
|
2,521
|
|
10,138
|
8,537
|
|
Total Income
|
57,052
|
55,376
|
3.0 %
|
44,250
|
28.9 %
|
2,16,222
|
1,71,003
|
26.4 %
|
Operating Margin 1
|
7,937
|
9,264
|
(14.3) %
|
8,390
|
(5.4) %
|
35,749
|
34,044
|
5.0 %
|
%
|
14.6 %
|
17.5 %
|
|
20.1 %
|
|
17.3 %
|
21.0 %
|
|
EBITDA
|
10,985
|
11,686
|
(6.0) %
|
10,822
|
1.5 %
|
46,224
|
42,122
|
9.7 %
|
%
|
19.3 %
|
21.1 %
|
|
24.5 %
|
|
21.4 %
|
24.6 %
|
|
Finance Cost
|
2,379
|
2,442
|
|
975
|
|
9,112
|
3,985
|
|
Depreciation
|
1,201
|
1,172
|
|
857
|
|
4,552
|
3,844
|
|
Profit before Non Cash/Exceptional
|
7,401
|
8,073
|
(8.3) %
|
8,990
|
(17.7) %
|
32,553
|
34,292
|
(5.1) %
|
%
|
13.0 %
|
14.6 %
|
|
20.3 %
|
|
15.1 %
|
20.1 %
|
|
Amortization/Unwinding Interest2
|
1,145
|
1,178
|
|
668
|
|
5,151
|
2,224
|
|
Exceptional Item
|
1,216
|
-
|
|
1,295
|
|
1,858
|
1,402
|
|
PBT
|
5,039
|
6,894
|
(26.9) %
|
9,615
|
(47.6) %
|
25,547
|
33,468
|
(23.7) %
|
%
|
8.8 %
|
12.5 %
|
|
21.7 %
|
|
11.8 %
|
19.6 %
|
|
Tax
|
1,638
|
1,884
|
|
2,417
|
|
7,080
|
8,629
|
|
%
|
2.9 %
|
3.4 %
|
|
5.5 %
|
|
3.3 %
|
5.0 %
|
|
PAT
|
3,401
|
5,010
|
(32.1) %
|
7,198
|
(52.8) %
|
18,466
|
24,839
|
(25.7) %
|
%
|
6.0 %
|
9.0 %
|
|
16.3 %
|
|
8.5 %
|
14.5 %
|
|
Adjusted PAT 3
|
5,668
|
5,937
|
(4.5) %
|
6,515
|
(13.0) %
|
24,638
|
25,425
|
(3.1) %
|
%
|
9.9 %
|
10.7 %
|
|
14.7 %
|
|
11.4 %
|
14.9 %
|
|
Adjusted Earnings per Share (₹) 4
|
3.76
|
3.94
|
|
4.33
|
|
16.37
|
16.89
|
|
Note 1 – Operating Margin is EBITDA excluding other income
|
Note 2 - Amortization and unwinding interest are non-cash items from the acquisition
|
Note 3 – Adjusted PAT is Adjusted for exceptional items and amortization of intangibles
|
Note 4 – Adjusted EPS is Adjusted for exceptional items and amortizations of intangibles
Clients:
-
281 as of March 31, 2025
14 additions in the quarter
Our People - Happiest Minds:
-
6,632 Happiest Minds as of March 31, 2025
Trailing 12-month attrition of 16.6% (15.3% in the previous quarter)
Utilization of 77.4%, from 78% in last quarter
Key wins:
-
For a US based not-for-profit organization in media and publication , Happiest Minds has been chosen as a strategic partner to build their customer master data management using Pimcore® platform.
For an American Insurance broker , Happiest Mind is leveraging MS Power Platform to build their Client Data Portal
For a global market research agency , Happiest Minds is leveraging Generative AI to develop their End User Chat platform
For a US manufacturer of intelligent fluid-flow equipment , Happiest Minds was chosen to build their next-generation connected products
For a Middle Eastern E-Commerce company , Happiest Minds is providing cybersecurity assessment & implementation services
For a Middle Eastern bank, Happiest Minds is providing Risk and Governance Consulting Services
Award Wins:
-
Happiest Minds is awarded Best DevOps Framework for Scalability and Security (IT Services) in the 6th Edition India DevOps Show 2025.
Happiest Minds is ranked 2nd in "IT Services" category at the ESC Export Excellence Awards 2025
Happiest Minds is recognized among 'Inspiring Firms in AI & Analytics' at the 3AI ACME Awards
Happiest Minds has won WOW Workplace Award for IT, ITeS & GCC
Analyst Mentions:
-
Happiest Minds is ' Product Challenger' in ISG Provider Lens Study for Digital Engineering Services – Europe, US
Happiest Minds is ' Major Contender' in Everest Industry 4.0 PEAK Matrix 2025
Happiest Minds is ' Major Contender' in Everest Data and AI (D&AI) Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix 2025
Happiest Minds is 'Innovator and Major Player' in NelsonHall's Transforming Core Banking Services NEAT Report
Happiest Minds is among 'Seasoned Vendors' in AIM Research's PeMa Quadrant for MLOps Service Providers 2025
Announcements:
-
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 12, 2025 has recommended a final dividend of ₹ 3.5 per equity share of face value ₹ 2/- for the financial year 2024-25 subject to shareholder approval.
For further details please refer to the Investors presentation hosted on the company website -- Investors section
About Happiest Minds Technologies:
Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligenc e, blockcha n, clou , digital process automation , internet of things , robotics/drones, security , virtual/ augmented reality , etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work CertifiedTM company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.
Safe harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors including but not limited to changes in market conditions, technological advancements, regulatory developments, and the overall economic environment. Happiest Minds undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For more information, contact:
Dr. Kiran Veigas
Vice President and Head - Corporate Marketing, Branding & Communications
Media Contact: [email protected]
Investors Relations: [email protected]
