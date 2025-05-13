Happiest Minds Accelerates To 31% Growth In Q4, Reports Revenues Of ₹545 Crores Driven By Strong Deal Closures

Robust annual EBITDA of ₹462 Cr at 21.4% margin, reflecting consistent operating profitability

BENGALURU, India and SEATTLE and LONDON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', a digital transformation and IT solutions company, today announced its consolidated results for the Fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, as approved by its Board of Directors.

Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Mentor, said, "Happiest Minds continues to show above-industry-leading growth this fiscal year. The ten strategic transformational changes that we rolled out are shaping Happiest Minds' future. Our strategic initiatives, along with the continued commitment of our teams, have us well-positioned for strong double-digit organic growth in FY26 and beyond. Economists are projecting a slowdown in some of our largest markets; I want to emphasize that we have healthy pipelines of demand and do not see any recession-driven slowdown."

Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO, said, "The transformative initiatives we have launched over the last year are beginning to yield results and are laying a robust foundation for future growth. Our move to a vertical structure has resulted in accelerated growth in several verticals like Healthcare and BFSI. We continue to see an increase in the share of the Healthcare vertical, which saw large new deals totalling $20 Mn from 4 customers and these are likely to be repeated next year. The two transformations that we initiated around GenAI BU and the independent NN hunting team have seen a good buildup in the pipeline that should result in revenue growth. Our other initiatives around High Potential accounts, GCC and Private Equity pursuit are beginning to take hold and should start yielding results in the ensuing quarters."

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, said, "I am extremely happy to report on an annual growth of 26% in constant currency with an EBITDA of 21.4%, the latter, well in line with our guidance. Adjusted for a one-time bad debt and continued investments in Gen AI and Sales teams, Operating margin and EBIDTA continue to be industry leading and comparable to the previous year. PAT and EPS adjusted for acquisition related costs and exceptional item, a reliable measure of performance, continues to remain steady."

Key Financial highlights

Quarter ended March 31, 2025



Revenue in constant currency grew 1.1% q-o-q and 27.9% y-o-y

Operating Revenues in US$ stood at $63 million, growing 0.3% q-o-q and 25.6% y-o-y

Total Income of ₹ 57,052 Lakhs grew 3.0 % q-o-q and 28.9% y-o-y

EBITDA of ₹ 10,984 Lakhs, stood at 19.3% of Total Income. Decline of 6.0% q-o-q on account of an unfortunate bad debt of ₹ 1,204 Lakhs while growing 1.5% y-o-y

PAT of ₹ 3,401 Lakhs 6.0% of Total Income.

Adjusted PAT and EPS (adjusted only for non-cash charges and exceptional items), a more reliable profitability measures stand at:



Adjusted PAT of ₹ 5,668 Lakhs at 9.9% of Total Income (decline of 4.5% and 13.0% y-o-y4) Adjusted EPS at ₹ 3.76

Year ended March 31, 2025