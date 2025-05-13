Al Ahli, Al Wakrah Reach Semis Of Amir Cup Basketball Championship

Al Ahli and Al Wakrah booked their spots in the semi-finals of the 2024-2025 Amir Cup Basketball Championship after thrilling victories in knockout stage yesterday. Al Ahli edged Al Shamal 79-74 in a tightly contested battle, led by Danny Akintunde Agbelize's (pictured) 15 points. In the second match, Al Wakrah overpowered Al Gharafa 85-75, with Sindou Ismail Diallo contributing 22 points. Both teams now advance to face the top seeds: defending champions Al Arabi and Group B leaders Al Rayyan.

