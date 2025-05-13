Qatar To Host Efiba Season 4, 5 World Finals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Basketball Federation has signed an agreement with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to host Season 4 and Season 5 of the eFIBA World Finals in Qatar in 2026 and 2027.

This step reflects Qatar's commitment to supporting basketball and advancing the growth of esports.

Taking over from the Philippines as the host of the eFIBA World Finals, it will be the first time the event will be held in the Middle East.



During recent years, Qatar's strong support for esports, which includes a partnership with the Global Esports Federation, has also led to it being appointed as hosts of the Global Esports Games in 2027. The eFIBA World Finals will be held in Doha, one of the best-connected capitals in the world and one that holds a clear roadmap towards sustainability and innovation. The Finals will bring together the best e-basketball teams from around the globe as they compete for the prestigious title of eFIBA World Champion.

All nations will be aiming to dethrone back-to-back champions Team USA, who were the winners of both Season 2 in Sweden and Season 3 in the Philippines. Teams will also be competing for a prize pool of $50,000, which will be distributed among the top-performing nations and individuals.

Details on the final tournament format and the number of participating teams will be announced in due course, with all the action broadcast on eFIBA's official YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels.

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis commented:“The eFIBA World Finals has become an important event in its own right, but to now also have them taking place in the build up to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 means there will be even more eyes on the competition. This is something to celebrate, since it will help to grow the competition even further.”

He added:“It also demonstrates once again the appetite that Qatar has for basketball - as well as a desire to embrace esports and innovation. This is very clearly aligned with FIBA's objectives, and together, we're looking forward to delivering the best eFIBA events we've ever had.”

Qatar Basketball Federation President and the FIBA Basketball World Cup – Qatar 2027 LOC Director General, Mohammed Al-Meghaiseeb, said:“It is a great honour to host the eFIBA World Finals for the first time in Qatar, marking a significant milestone for both basketball and esports in the region.

“Hosting Seasons 4 and 5 is in line with our vision to promote innovation and elevate basketball culture through esports. It is also one of the key events contributing to the promotion of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027. We look forward to welcoming the world's top e-basketball players and teams to Doha, reaffirming Qatar's commitment to delivering world-class sporting events and strengthening our partnership with FIBA,” Al-Meghaiseeb said.