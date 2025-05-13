Islamabad, Delhi Talk Troop Reduction On Borders

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistani and Indian military operation chiefs have agreed on considering immediate steps to ensure troop reduction from borders and forward areas.

“Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed,” Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Indian army.

Pakistani Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Maj. Gen. Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Monday held the first round of talks via hotline after Saturday's ceasefire between the two countries.

After four days of intense exchanges of fire between the neighbours that struck each other's military installations with missiles and drones, US President Donald Trump announced the truce.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told Dawn the second round would take place in the next 48 hours. A ceasefire till then, he said, was“quite standard”.

Also on Monday, markets reopened on a positive note after a tense weekend and airports resumed operations on both sides of the border.

