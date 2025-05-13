Hamas Releases Israeli-American Hostage

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Hamas has released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, as part of efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement, a media report said on Tuesday.

Edan Alexander , who is believed to be the last living US citizen held captive in Gaza, was handed over to Red Cross representatives in Khan Younis on Monday, NBC news reported.

The 21-year-old was then transferred to its special forces inside the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military confirmed in a statement on Monday.

They subsequently returned him to Israel where“he will undergo an initial medical assessment and meet his family,” the statement added. Pictures released by the IDF showed a smiling Alexander hugging his parents.

US President Donald Trump congratulated Alexander's“wonderful parents, family and friends” on the release in a post on Truth Social.

