Eyeing Business Deals, US President Lands In Riyadh

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump arrived in in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday morning, as part of his Middle East trip.

After visiting Saudi Arabia, Trump was scheduled to travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his four-day trip, Reuters reported.

It said the focus of the US leader's visit would largely be on economic deals.

Trump may also travel to Turkey on Thursday to potentially facilitate direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

kk