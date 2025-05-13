Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MSF To Expand Health Services In Afghanistan

2025-05-13 04:00:40
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) has affirmed its commitment to improving and expanding healthcare services in Afghanistan.

Public Health Minister Maulvi Noor Jalal Jalali met Michael Lippi, the Head of Médecins Sans Frontières for Afghanistan, here.

At the meeting, the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement, Jalali emphasised the need to expand MSF support for the Afghan health sector.

He also called for the further development of services in the area, highlighting the importance of building the capacity of healthcare workers, as well as enhancing their quality, effectiveness and transparency.

Michael Lippi, in turn, reaffirmed his commitment to improving and expanding healthcare provision in Afghanistan, the statement added.

He pledged continued efforts to enhance service quality and strengthen coordination with the ministry.

He also discussed the ongoing delivery of services in Herat, Kunduz, and Helmand noting the health centres there would continue operating in close cooperation and coordination with MoPH.

