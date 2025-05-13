Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US To End Protected Status For Afghans On July 12

US To End Protected Status For Afghans On July 12


2025-05-13 04:00:39
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The temporary protected status (TPS) for Afghans in the United States will be e terminated on July 12, a Trump administration official says.

Citing notable improvements in Afghanistan, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem said on Monday conditions no longer met statutory requirements.

In a statement reported by The Washington Post, she saidL“We've reviewed the conditions in Afghanistan with our interagency partners, and they do not meet the requirements for a TPS designation.”

Noem added.“Afghanistan has had an improved security situation, and its stabilising economy no longer prevent them from returning to their home country.”

The Biden administration had offered Afghan migrants the status, which protects foreigners who cannot return to their home country due to war or natural disasters, after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

The temporary protected status, which was due to expire May 20, would return to its original temporary intent, the secretary announced.

Matthew Tragesser, chief of public affairs at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, was quoted as saying,“Bad actors are taking advantage of this humanitarian program.”

With the termination of TPS, the newspaper believed, more than 9,000 Afghans covered by TPS as of September could face potential deportation.

PAN Monitor

MENAFN13052025000174011037ID1109541124

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search