Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Experts Warn Gaza At Critical Risk Of Famine

Experts Warn Gaza At Critical Risk Of Famine


2025-05-13 04:00:39
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Food security experts have warned the Gaza Strip is likely to descend into famine if Israel does not lift its blockade and halt its military campaign.

According to findings by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification – a leading international authority on the severity of hunger crises – nearly half a million Palestinians are facing possible starvation, living in“catastrophic” levels of hunger.

A million others were struggling to access sufficient food, the Associated Press reported.

The report added the entire population of Gaza – approximately 2.3 million people – was wholly dependent on international humanitarian aid.

The group said there was a high risk” of outright famine if circumstances did not change.

kk

MENAFN13052025000174011037ID1109541123

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search