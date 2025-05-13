Experts Warn Gaza At Critical Risk Of Famine
According to findings by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification – a leading international authority on the severity of hunger crises – nearly half a million Palestinians are facing possible starvation, living in“catastrophic” levels of hunger.
A million others were struggling to access sufficient food, the Associated Press reported.
The report added the entire population of Gaza – approximately 2.3 million people – was wholly dependent on international humanitarian aid.
The group said there was a high risk” of outright famine if circumstances did not change.kk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment