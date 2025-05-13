Experts Warn Gaza At Critical Risk Of Famine

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Food security experts have warned the Gaza Strip is likely to descend into famine if Israel does not lift its blockade and halt its military campaign.

According to findings by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification – a leading international authority on the severity of hunger crises – nearly half a million Palestinians are facing possible starvation, living in“catastrophic” levels of hunger.

A million others were struggling to access sufficient food, the Associated Press reported.

The report added the entire population of Gaza – approximately 2.3 million people – was wholly dependent on international humanitarian aid.

The group said there was a high risk” of outright famine if circumstances did not change.

