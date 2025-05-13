Brazilian Media Welcomes Ancelotti's Appointment With Relief And Hope

MENAFN - IANS) Rio de Janeiro, May 13 (IANS) Brazil's media reacted with relief and optimism to the naming of Carlo Ancelotti as head coach of the men's national football team, hailing the Italian's arrival as a long-awaited turning point for a squad in search of identity.

Folha de S. Paulo described Ancelotti as "the Brazilian Football Confederation's bet to fix the team at the end of a chaotic cycle".

The paper noted that the veteran coach "has just over a year to give direction to a team adrift since the last World Cup", alluding to the 2026 edition of football's showpiece event. It argued that the 65-year-old's arrival was needed to "establish some cohesion in a national team full of problems, run by a federation with the same issues".

Folha also pointed out that CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues had spent two years trying to woo the outgoing Real Madrid boss. It said Ancelotti's appointment -- hailed by Rodrigues as a "declaration to the world that we are determined to reclaim the top of the podium" - also served as a strategic move to shore up his own position, which has come under scrutiny amid allegations of corruption and irregularities, reports Xinhua.

Globo Esporte emphasised the urgency behind the decision, reporting that "Rodrigues had no time to lose". The outlet revealed that Ancelotti had already contacted Brazil talisman Neymar to check the star forward's availability and desire to be a part of his plans while also reaching out to midfielder Casemiro - whom he coached at Real Madrid - and other trusted sources to help make up his mind.

It added that the former Parma, Roma, and AC Milan midfielder, who turned to management in 1995, had already begun preparing for Brazil's June World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, assembling a list of potential new names for the squad.

O Globo focused on the financial and logistical terms of the deal, reporting that "during the 14-month contract, the coach will earn around 4.5 million reais (approximately 800,000 U.S. dollars) per month", making Ancelotti the highest-paid national team coach in the world.

The paper added that he is due to receive a bonus of 5.5 million dollars if Brazil win the 2026 World Cup, along with other perks including a CBF-funded apartment in Rio, international health insurance and access to a private jet for international travel.

In Estadao, columnist Mauro Beting praised Ancelotti's footballing pedigree and likened his style to that of Brazil's past World Cup-winning managers.

"The sixth title is now less distant," Beting wrote. He described Ancelotti as "low profile, discreet, respectful, and highly respected," and highlighted his ability to form "cohesive, family-like groups."

Across Brazil's major newspapers, the tone reflected cautious but clear optimism that with one of world football's most decorated coaches at the helm, the Selecao may have taken a decisive step toward returning to the summit of the global game.