403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ceasefire Brings Calm Between India, Pakistan
(MENAFN) On Monday, peace returned to India and Pakistan as a US-brokered ceasefire continued to hold after a week of intense military conflict.
Senior military leaders from both nations had a phone conversation, during which they discussed the importance of "continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other."
This call also led to an agreement to “consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas,” according to the Indian army's statement.
Earlier in the day, India's civil aviation authorities made the decision to reopen 32 airports located in the northern regions of the country, including those in Jammu and Kashmir, signaling a de-escalation of tensions.
The hostilities between the two nations escalated after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting what New Delhi described as "nine terror locations" in Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.
In response, the Pakistani military reported that 33 people were killed in the airstrikes.
Further exchanges of heavy artillery fire between the two forces resulted in numerous fatalities along the Line of Control (LOC), a de facto border that divides the contested Kashmir region.
In retaliation, Pakistan launched missile strikes, targeting 26 Indian military positions and air force bases in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in mainland India.
Senior military leaders from both nations had a phone conversation, during which they discussed the importance of "continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other."
This call also led to an agreement to “consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas,” according to the Indian army's statement.
Earlier in the day, India's civil aviation authorities made the decision to reopen 32 airports located in the northern regions of the country, including those in Jammu and Kashmir, signaling a de-escalation of tensions.
The hostilities between the two nations escalated after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting what New Delhi described as "nine terror locations" in Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.
In response, the Pakistani military reported that 33 people were killed in the airstrikes.
Further exchanges of heavy artillery fire between the two forces resulted in numerous fatalities along the Line of Control (LOC), a de facto border that divides the contested Kashmir region.
In retaliation, Pakistan launched missile strikes, targeting 26 Indian military positions and air force bases in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in mainland India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment