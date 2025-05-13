Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tragic Blast Claims Lives of Two Children in Afghanistan

2025-05-13 03:57:05
(MENAFN) Two children tragically died after an unexploded device from past conflicts detonated in Qadis district, located in Afghanistan's western Badghis province, late on Monday. A local police official confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

The children discovered an object resembling a toy and began playing with it, unaware that it was an explosive. The device went off, killing both children instantly, reported provincial police spokesman Sediqullah Sediqi.

In April, the National Disaster Management Authority revealed that approximately 1,150 square kilometers of Afghanistan remain contaminated by landmines and unexploded ordnance.

Afghanistan continues to be one of the world’s most affected nations by landmines, with numerous casualties, mostly among children, reported each month due to the remnants of decades of conflict.

