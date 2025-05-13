How One Cardiff-Based Tech Company Embeds Values Into Every Interaction

Phil Musgrave, Atamis CEO

- Phil Musgrave, Atamis CEOCARDIFF, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atamis, a leading UK-based provider of procurement software solutions, is proving that scaling a technology business doesn't mean losing sight of what matters. Founded in 2009 with just three team members and a single Spend Analysis tool, Atamis has grown into a robust, end-to-end procurement platform provider serving public and private sector organisations across the UK. Sixteen years on, the company now supports clients with a full suite of digital procurement tools, all built around a core set of values that guide everything from development to delivery.As the product has evolved, so has the team behind it. Today, Atamis' workforce has expanded to more than sixty employees, with a near-even gender split- a rarity in the SaaS space and a reflection of the company's commitment to inclusivity.“We've always done things a little differently at Atamis,” says Helen Evans, Finance and HR Director.“When we experienced rapid growth, both in headcount and client base, it became clear we needed to align our brand and values with the business we aspired to be at scale.”In 2023, backed by parent company Banyan, Atamis launched a bold new brand identity- one that communicates the company's forward-thinking approach, intuitive design and solution-focused mindset.“Our new visual identity is more than just a new logo,” explains Paula Morris-Moor, Director of Marketing, Communications & Demand Generation.“It's a statement of intent to both our clients and our team. We wanted our stakeholders- internal and external- to see our capabilities reflected in every interaction with Atamis.”Central to this transformation was the introduction of six clearly defined company values: Adaptive, Trustworthy, Agile, Motivated, Inventive and Supportive. These aren't just words on a page; the values are embedded into recruitment , onboarding, team interactions and client engagement.“Before we implemented our values, our team was small enough that behaviours and culture developed organically,” adds Helen Evans.“But as we scaled, it became vital to clearly articulate who we are and how we work.”CEO Phil Musgrave agrees:“As a tech company, we knew our differentiators mattered. To grow in the right way, we had to double down on the identity that made us successful in the first place.”The result? A company culture that resonates both internally and externally. Employee feedback, like that from Data Analyst Josh Goodwin, reflects the impact:“I'm incredibly proud to be part of Atamis. My role in data analysis for UK clients has been fulfilling and professionally rewarding. This is a place where innovation and public service go hand in hand, making it a fantastic place to build a career.”Client loyalty tells a similar story; 9 out of 10 customers renew annually: a strong indicator that Atamis' values-based approach delivers long-term results.“We know no two procurement teams are the same,” says Phil Musgrave.“That's why we tailor every solution to our clients' specific objectives and challenges. Our values ensure that personalisation, service and integrity are built into everything we do.”As Atamis continues to grow, its values remain the foundation of its future.To learn more about Atamis' procurement software solutions and professional services, visit co.

