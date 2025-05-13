Trust Indian Military Instead Of Demanding Special Session Of Parliament: BJP Slams Oppn

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Slamming the Opposition's demand for a special session of Parliament following the success of 'Operation Sindoor', senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain accused the Opposition parties of displaying a lack of trust in the Indian Armed Forces and indulging in "irresponsible behaviour."

Speaking to IANS, Hussain said,“The Congress party is behaving irresponsibly. Whether it's Congress leaders or AAP's Sanjay Singh or others from the Opposition, we ask them just one thing, 'do you trust the Indian Army or not?'”

Hussain emphasised that when the Indian Army and the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) clearly confirmed that India had entered Pakistani territory and inflicted heavy damage, there should be no room for political scepticism.

“The DGMO said Pakistan's own DGMO pleaded for a ceasefire after suffering serious losses. If you can't trust that, what can you trust?” he said.

He strongly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, which he described as decisive and morale-boosting.

“The Prime Minister made it clear that Pakistan was prepared to attack our borders, but we struck straight at their heart. Our Army, Navy, and Air Force have crushed Pakistan's arrogance.”

On Pakistan's Nuclear threats, Hussain said,“PM Modi clearly stated that Nuclear blackmail will not be tolerated. For too long, Pakistan used its Nuclear status to intimidate the world, that era is over.”

Speaking on the same issue, BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana dismissed the Opposition's call for a special session as unnecessary and politically motivated.

“No, nothing was decided in advance. This isn't some formal requirement. Yes, they were invited earlier, and if needed, they will be invited again.”

Khatana added that the government's priorities remain focussed on national security and unresolved matters in Parliament.“The real issues are cross-border terrorism and pending resolutions, that's where our focus lies.”