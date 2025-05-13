Darśana Nair To Lead Haleon Saudi Arabia As Kingdom Accelerates Health Transformation Under Vision 2030

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Haleon a global leader in consumer health, has appointed Darśana Nair as its new General Manager for Saudi Arabia.

Her appointment reinforces the company's commitment to advancing everyday health in one of the region's most strategic growth markets. It underscores the importance of strong, inclusive, and locally embedded leadership in driving Haleon's next phase of impact across the Kingdom.

Darśana takes on the role at a critical juncture as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 continues to drive significant transformation across the healthcare landscape - shifting focus toward prevention, innovation, and community-based care.

With nearly two decades of experience across multinational healthcare and FMCG sectors, Darśana has worked with some of the world's biggest brands, including Mondelēz International, Arla Foods, PepsiCo, and Mars Wrigley.

“Saudi Arabia's bold aspirations for a healthier, more resilient future place healthcare at the core of national transformation. Vision 2030 invites purpose-led organizations to co-create lasting impact, and I'm proud to lead Haleon Saudi Arabia during this pivotal time. As our mission to advance everyday health aligns with the Kingdom's bold aspirations, we look forward to developing strong local partnerships, driving digital innovation, and empowering local talent. At Haleon, we are committed to delivering meaningful health outcomes by nurturing healthier habits and happier families – as we believe everyday health is a human right,” commented Nair.

Based in Jeddah, she will lead Haleon's local operations, driving business growth, expanding local partnerships, and supporting the Kingdom's health priorities.

About Haleon:

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories – Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands – such as Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax and Centrum – are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.