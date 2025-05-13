403
Modi affirms India won’t put up with nuclear blackmail
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a strong warning against nuclear threats, stating that India will not tolerate any form of "nuclear blackmail" and will respond firmly to terrorism — even if it comes from a nuclear-armed neighbor, a clear reference to Pakistan.
Speaking publicly for the first time since India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of military strikes against alleged terrorist sites in Pakistan, Modi emphasized a significant shift in India’s security posture. He declared that the operation has set a “new benchmark” in how the country confronts terrorism.
“India will respond on its own terms, and we will act wherever terrorism originates,” Modi said. He also made it clear that the country will treat terrorists and their state sponsors the same.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region, which killed 26 people, most of them tourists. India accused Pakistan of supporting the perpetrators, a charge Islamabad denies.
In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine locations across Pakistan, including suspected terrorist hubs in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Muzaffarabad. Pakistan responded with drone and missile strikes on Indian military facilities. Both sides reported casualties, including civilians, and claimed military success while accusing the other of targeting non-combatants.
A ceasefire was declared over the weekend. On Monday, senior military officials from both countries held discussions, agreeing to explore steps to reduce troop presence near the border, according to ANI news agency.
Modi asserted that India had successfully dismantled terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistani territory, claiming significant damage to Pakistan’s military assets. He stated that India paused further action only after Pakistan pledged to halt terrorist and military provocations.
India’s military reported the elimination of around 100 militants and 40 Pakistani soldiers, and said it had destroyed 11 Pakistani air bases during the operation.
Modi concluded with a clear message: India remains committed to defending itself and will not be deterred by nuclear threats.
