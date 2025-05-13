403
Kurdish army party terminates four-decade struggle against Türkiye
(MENAFN) The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has officially ended its 40-year armed insurgency against Türkiye, announcing its decision to disband. The Turkish government welcomed the development as a significant step toward its vision of a "terror-free Türkiye," though it stressed the need for full implementation.
The announcement came on Monday, following a decision made during a PKK congress earlier in May. In a statement, the group claimed it had "advanced the Kurdish issue to a stage where it can now be addressed through democratic politics" and said its mission in that regard was complete.
The move follows a February appeal by jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who urged members to abandon armed tactics and embrace peaceful, political means. Ocalan, imprisoned since 1999, wrote in a letter that “democracy is the only viable path to achieving a political solution.” Shortly after his appeal, the PKK declared a unilateral ceasefire.
Omer Celik, spokesperson for Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), called the PKK's decision an “important milestone” toward ending terrorism. However, he emphasized that all PKK-affiliated entities must also be dismantled. This includes the Kurdish-led YPG militia, active in Syria and backed by the United States, which Türkiye regards as a PKK offshoot. The YPG has not responded to the PKK’s announcement.
Founded in 1978, the PKK began an armed campaign in 1984 seeking Kurdish independence, later shifting its demands toward autonomy and civil rights. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 40,000 people, including many civilians, and led to mass displacement in southeastern Türkiye. The group is classified as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU.
