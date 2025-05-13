403
Orban Warns of Ukraine's EU Membership
(MENAFN) Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban has cautioned that granting Ukraine membership in the European Union would only extend the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev, potentially involving the EU in the dispute.
Ukraine, which has made EU membership a top national goal, formally applied to join the bloc in February 2022, shortly after the conflict with Russia intensified.
Hungary has consistently opposed the EU’s aim of admitting Ukraine by 2030, a target recently reiterated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
On Monday, Orban restated Hungary's stance against Ukraine's accession, asserting that such a move could negatively influence the future of the European Union.
Speaking at a conference of EU parliamentary speakers in Budapest, he emphasized that, as a neighboring country to Ukraine, Hungary believes that Ukraine's EU membership would likely result in war.
He also pointed out that the EU has never accepted a nation engaged in war, and there is a "good reason" for this policy.
Furthermore, Orban expressed disappointment over the stance of some EU leaders who continue to commit to providing military assistance to Kiev.
He voiced Hungary’s differing perspective, arguing that prolonging the war would only lead to more lives lost and worsen the situation on the battlefield.
Ukraine still faces significant obstacles on its journey toward EU membership, as full membership requires unanimous approval from all EU member states, along with extensive reforms in areas such as anti-corruption, governance, and legal alignment with EU standards.
