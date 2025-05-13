Sisecam’S Net Sales Amounted To 45 Billion TRY In The First Three Months Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sisecam a global player in its sector, achieved consolidated net sales of TRY 45 billion in the first three months of 2025. The Company's international sales represented 63% of its total sales. During the same period, Sisecam reported total investments of TRY 7.7 billion and exports amounting to USD 230 million.

ISTANBUL, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisecam announced financial results for the first three months of 2025. In the three-month period, Sisecam's consolidated net sales totaled TRY 45 billion. International sales- comprising the total of exports made from Türkiye and sales from production facilities outside Türkiye- accounted for 63% of consolidated sales. Sisecam's total investments in the same period amounted to TRY 7.7 billion while exports totaled USD 230 million. Sisecam produced 1.3 million tons of glass, 1.1 million tons of soda ash, and 0.8 million tons of industrial raw materials in the same period.

A dust cloud has risen over global trade, visibility has decreased

Commenting on the first three months of 2025, Sisecam CEO, Can Yucel, said:“The first quarter of 2025 emerged as a period where global risks and uncertainties have once again increased. In particular, the escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, and the potential impact of tariffs on Europe and many other countries, carry the potential to disrupt entire global supply chains. A figurative dust cloud has risen over global trade. Visibility has decreased and uncertainty has been raised as an issue once again. At Sisecam we generate 12% of our total sales through our manufacturing operations in the U.S. and 8% of our exports are directed to the U.S. market. Therefore, we are closely monitoring these developments. However, even during this turmoil, we continue to act with composure and a strategic perspective, without losing our focus. Because we know that this dust will eventually settle. When that moment arrives, the landscape before us will be much clearer. At that point, we will not only be able to define risks more effectively, but we will also step into a new phase, one where we can seize emerging opportunities with greater strength.”

The era of measured agility

Emphasizing that this new era demands not only managing risks but also the ability to make use of opportunities amid uncertainty, Yucel continued:“We have proudly spoken of being a well-established and an agile organization so far. Today, we are adding a measured and prudent approach to these aspects. Being agile is important, but taking the right step at the right time, and being cautious also directly influence success. With this mindset, Sisecam's decision-making core is more active than ever. We are tracking global developments in real-time, developing multidimensional scenarios, and building our decisions on solid foundations. Our strategic intuition and effective decision-making are among our greatest advantages in both risk management and capitalizing on opportunities. Throughout this process, we are acting with strict discipline in all areas under our control to minimize the impact of external variables. Cost management, budget alignment, operational efficiency, and financial resilience are our primary areas of focus. Our decision to carry out an early cold repair at our flat glass plant in Northern Italy is a concrete example of this strategic approach. If necessary, we will not hesitate to implement similar decisions in other geographies as well.”

We swiftly adapt our strategy to change

Highlighting that production performance remained stable in the first three months and that capacity utilization was preserved while efficiency-focused projects gained momentum, Yucel said:

“The strategic steps we have taken in digitalization and sustainability reflect our dedication not only to navigating the present, but also to shaping the future. Thanks to the flexibility provided by our geographical diversity, we are not only spreading risks but also effectively tapping into the potential of different markets. For instance, the recently announced additional tariff obligations that vary by country may offer us cost-based advantages in our international sales operations, as a company with production in multiple geographies. This robust structure ensures that no single development can significantly impact our overall performance. Today, Sisecam is focusing on the future more strongly than ever. We are not just solving today's problems; we are also moving forward with the goal of becoming the leader of tomorrow. We are well-prepared to face challenges, empowered by our experience, capabilities, and unwavering determination.”

