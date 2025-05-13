Recruitmymom Releases Groundbreaking 2025 Working Women In South Africa Report

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RecruitMyMom, a leading South African recruitment agency specializing in connecting skilled women with flexible employment opportunities, has unveiled its comprehensive 2025 Working Women in South Africa Report. This extensive study, the largest of its kind in the nation, offers valuable insights into the experiences, aspirations, and challenges faced by professional women across various industries and life stages.Key Findings Highlight Ambition and Need for FlexibilityThe report, based on responses from 3,742 skilled women, reveals that financial security and career growth are primary motivators for South African women in the workforce. However, nearly half of the respondents are actively seeking new employment opportunities, with dissatisfaction levels rising significantly when employers increase on-site work requirements.Flexibility emerges as a non-negotiable factor for retaining female talent, extending beyond reduced working hours to include aspects like work location and autonomy. The study also notes that women demonstrate higher job loyalty, with many remaining with a single employer for three to ten years.Barriers to Advancement PersistDespite improvements in gender diversity and working conditions, the report identifies persistent barriers to career advancement for women, particularly in middle and senior management roles. A lack of internal growth opportunities and the impact of career pauses due to caregiving responsibilities contribute to the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions.Implications for EmployersThe findings underscore the importance for employers to understand and address the evolving needs of their female workforce. By fostering inclusive cultures, offering flexible work arrangements, and providing clear pathways for career progression, companies can attract and retain top female talent, thereby enhancing their competitiveness in a changing talent landscape. The report also highlights a rising interest in flexible opportunities, including remote jobs in South AfricaAccessing the ReportEmployers, policymakers, and other stakeholders interested in leveraging these insights to build high-performing, diverse teams can download the full 2025 Working Women in South Africa Report by visiting RecruitMyMom's official website.About RecruitMyMomRecruitMyMom is a South African recruitment agency that connects skilled women with flexible employment opportunities, catering to both local and global clients. With a focus on promoting gender diversity and work-life balance, the platform offers a range of services to support employers in building inclusive and effective teams.For more information, visit

