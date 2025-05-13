Recruitmymom Releases Groundbreaking 2025 Working Women In South Africa Report
Key Findings Highlight Ambition and Need for Flexibility
The report, based on responses from 3,742 skilled women, reveals that financial security and career growth are primary motivators for South African women in the workforce. However, nearly half of the respondents are actively seeking new employment opportunities, with dissatisfaction levels rising significantly when employers increase on-site work requirements.
Flexibility emerges as a non-negotiable factor for retaining female talent, extending beyond reduced working hours to include aspects like work location and autonomy. The study also notes that women demonstrate higher job loyalty, with many remaining with a single employer for three to ten years.
Barriers to Advancement Persist
Despite improvements in gender diversity and working conditions, the report identifies persistent barriers to career advancement for women, particularly in middle and senior management roles. A lack of internal growth opportunities and the impact of career pauses due to caregiving responsibilities contribute to the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions.
Implications for Employers
The findings underscore the importance for employers to understand and address the evolving needs of their female workforce. By fostering inclusive cultures, offering flexible work arrangements, and providing clear pathways for career progression, companies can attract and retain top female talent, thereby enhancing their competitiveness in a changing talent landscape. The report also highlights a rising interest in flexible opportunities, including remote jobs in South Africa
Accessing the Report
Employers, policymakers, and other stakeholders interested in leveraging these insights to build high-performing, diverse teams can download the full 2025 Working Women in South Africa Report by visiting RecruitMyMom's official website.
About RecruitMyMom
RecruitMyMom is a South African recruitment agency that connects skilled women with flexible employment opportunities, catering to both local and global clients. With a focus on promoting gender diversity and work-life balance, the platform offers a range of services to support employers in building inclusive and effective teams.
Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
