Shalini Passi Shares Why She Is Eager To See Aishwarya Rai At Cannes 2025

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Shalini Passi has expressed her excitement about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's expected appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Praising the actress for her timeless beauty, immense talent, and grace, Shalini called Aishwarya“the most perfect woman” and shared her admiration for how she balances her roles as a star, wife, and mother. When asked about Aishwarya Rai's consistent presence at the Cannes Film Festival and whether stylists have done justice to her beauty over the years, Shalini responded with admiration. She acknowledged Aishwarya's iconic status at the global event and praised her as someone whose natural elegance and charm often transcend styling choices.

Passi told IANS,“Aishwarya is like, I think she's the most perfect woman in terms of her face and talent. I think if God could have blessed one person, she has it all. Whether it's the hard work, whether it's her beauty, whether it's her talent, or whether it's her nature. As a mother and as a wife, she is just amazing. I really admire her. And yeah, I think she's just something. And I'm so excited that I think she's also going to be there.”

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai first graced the Cannes red carpet in 2002 as a representative of L'Oréal Paris and has since become a regular presence at the prestigious film festival. In 2003, she made history by becoming the first Indian actress to join the Cannes Film Festival jury.

Coming back to Shalini Passi, she is set to make her red-carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025 with“Longitude 77.” She expressed her excitement, stating that she views Cannes not only as a premier film festival but also as a celebration of art in all its forms, where Indian creativity can be appreciated by a wider international audience.

Shalini shared her candid take on the experience, admitting that the idea of a“debut” in this context felt somewhat unusual to her. She expressed that she never specifically envisioned walking the Cannes red carpet as a milestone.“I didn't know there was something like a red-carpet debut,” she said, adding that while people around her often highlight such moments - whether it's the debut of a series or now the red carpet - she finds the concept amusing.

Having explored many creative avenues in her life, Shalini remarked that while red carpet appearances are often tied closely to cinema and glamour, for her, it's just another exciting chapter in a life filled with new experiences.