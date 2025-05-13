403
K-Food Set to Showcase Innovation and Quality at Saudi Food Show 2025
(MENAFN- Redhill) Korea Pavilion to feature 10 leading exporters, promote healthy, trend-driven products through tastings and business matchmaking in Riyadh
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT), under the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of Korea, will host the Korea Pavilion at the Saudi Food Show 2025, to be held from May 12 to 14 in Riyadh. The Pavilion will highlight the growing global appeal of Korean food and present a diverse selection of innovative products tailored for Middle Eastern consumers.
This year, 10 leading Korean food exporters will participate in the Pavilion, showcasing a variety of premium products including ready-to-eat meals, ginseng-based supplements, functional beverages, sauces, and snack foods. These offerings reflect Korea’s dynamic food culture and respond to Saudi Arabia’s increasing demand for convenient, nutritious, and high-quality food.
To encourage meaningful business connections, the Pavilion will host on-site product tastings and organize 1:1 business matchmaking sessions between Korean companies and buyers from Saudi Arabia and neighboring GCC countries. The initiative aims to build long-term partnerships and explore new distribution opportunities in the region.
With a population of over 37 million and a growing appetite for global flavors, Saudi Arabia is emerging as a major gateway for Korean agri-food exports. Demand for K-Food is particularly strong among younger consumers who are increasingly embracing Korean cuisine and culture.
Mr. Ki-Chan Jeon, Director of Agri-food Exports at aT, remarked:
“Saudi Arabia is not only a vital market on its own, but also a strategic hub for reaching markets across the Middle East and Africa. Through this exhibition, we aim to demonstrate the adaptability and competitiveness of K-Food while helping our exporters build lasting relationships with trusted partners.”
To further support Korean exporters, aT continues to assist companies with regulatory compliance, halal certification, and local market adaptation, enabling a smoother entry into the region’s competitive food sector.
For media inquiries, buyer meeting arrangements, or access to the Korea Pavilion, please contact:
