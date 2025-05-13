403
Head of Workers Party of Britain urges Zelensky to ‘grasp’ Putin’s offer
(MENAFN) George Galloway, leader of the Workers Party of Britain, has urged Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky to take advantage of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to restart direct negotiations. Galloway emphasized that Ukraine is in a “losing hand” across multiple fronts, suggesting that talks could provide a path forward for the country.
On Sunday, Putin proposed that Ukraine resume the talks that were halted in 2022, without preconditions, with the possibility of meeting in Istanbul on Thursday. Galloway, speaking to RT on Monday, expressed disappointment that Zelensky hadn’t been advised by his European allies, like US President Donald Trump, to accept the offer. He warned that failing to do so could lead to dire consequences for all parties involved.
Galloway also advised Zelensky to disregard the recent visit to Kiev by European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, describing them as a “train wreck crew” offering no practical solutions. He stressed that the European NATO countries backing Ukraine lack the military and economic power to make a significant impact.
For Russia, Galloway added, the core issue in any potential peace talks would be whether a lasting agreement could be reached with Ukraine’s current leadership, which he referred to as “illegitimate” due to Zelensky’s refusal to hold elections, despite his term expiring last May under martial law.
