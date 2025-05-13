Global Times: Chinese Online Literature Shifting Toward Global Co-Creation

BEIJING, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese online literature is now being celebrated as a space for shared imagination and collaborative creation. Rather than simply reaching global audiences, it is drawing them in to participate.

The latest "Report on the Development of Chinese Online Literature 2024," released by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), shows that by the end of 2024, the market size of China's online literature reading sector had reached 43.06 billion yuan ($5.58 billion). For the first time, the number of online literature authors surpassed 30 million, totaling 31.198 million, The Paper reported on Saturday.

"Online literature, like online games, short videos, livestreaming, and micro-dramas, is part of China's digital cultural industry and also a key component of its popular culture. These sectors are interconnected and mutually reinforcing, serving as a media lever that facilitates the deep integration of culture and tourism," Sun Jiashan, an associate researcher at the Central Academy of Culture and Tourism Administration, told the Global Times on Monday.

The report by CASS pointed out that in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital intelligence, AI is becoming a powerful tool for helping writers improve their creative efficiency, presenting both opportunities and challenges. Meanwhile, the push for collaborative IP creation is emerging as a new trend in the industry.

Among the top 10 domestic animated series of 2024 on Chinese streaming platform Tencent Video, nine were adapted from online literature. Meanwhile, take Shao Song, the popular alternate history novel, for instance. The comic adaptation of the novel drove a 13-fold increase in the original novel's readership, according to the report by CASS.

While integrating online literature IPs across books, film, animation, and games helps advance the cultural industry as a whole, it is also creating new opportunities for the tourism sector.

Sanqing Mountain, a world natural heritage site in East China's Jiangxi Province, launched a nationwide online literature competition themed around the scenic area in March 2024. According to the official WeChat account of the scenic spot, themed "World heritage, Chinese stories," the competition has received more than 17,000 submissions from online literature enthusiasts across the country, all drawing inspiration from Sanqing Mountain.

The grand prize-winning work Xian Guan You Ling has already had its film and television rights sold, meaning people may soon see a new debut of Sanqing Mountain on the big screen, wrote the WeChat post.

Furthermore, the author of Xian Guan You Ling was granted naming rights to Yusonglin, a local scenic spot on Sanqing Mountain. The spot was featured in the story as Xiudao (meaning spiritual cultivation) Forest. Now with the new name, the forest has become a trendy new photo spot for the novel's fans.

With the rapid growth of China's digital cultural industry, the country's popular culture has continued to evolve and improve and is now beginning to show clear spillover effects. Online literature, usually accessible and easy to understand, has further benefited from AI technology, which has significantly lowered the barriers to translation and amplified its influence through a multiplier effect, commented Sun.

Adapted from online literature, the TV series Joy of Life Season 2 (or Qing Yu Nian) achieved a simultaneous global release via Disney+ and has become the most-watched Chinese mainland drama on the platform, noted the report by CASS.

By the end of 2024, Chinese online literature platform Yuewen Group's international platform WebNovel had published around 6,800 translated titles, supported 460,000 overseas writers, and hosted roughly 700,000 original works worldwide. With nearly 300 million users across more than 200 countries and regions, it has become a major player in global digital storytelling, reported Xinhua News Agency on Monday.

WebNovel hosts an annual writing contest to bring together writing talent from around the world and support the growth of online fiction authors. Winners are invited to an award ceremony in China, where they can experience the country firsthand.

Kawin Jack Sherwin, better known by his pen name JKSManga, is an online literature author from the UK. According to a report by People's Daily Overseas, he began writing online literature after becoming a fan of the Chinese online novel The Land of Warriors. He registered an account and eventually won the Gold Award in WebNovel's first annual English writing competition. An audiobook adaptation of his work has since reached 243 million plays. This cycle of "creation, feedback, re-creation" has made Chinese online literature a bridge for cross-cultural dialogue, wrote the report.

Millions of people have turned to online literature platforms to write, share, and explore their creativity. At the same time, web fiction has sparked renewed interest in reading among a wider audience. Today, more writers from around the world are joining this growing community, not just to enjoy its stories, but to help shape them.

SOURCE Global Times

