Two-Wheeler Aftermarket Components & Consumables Market To Surpass USD 69.2 Billion By 2035 Amid Surge In Customization

Two-Wheeler Aftermarket Components & Consumables Market

Two-Wheeler Aftermarket Components & Consumables Market grows with rising bike ownership, demand for maintenance, and customization trends.

- Nikhil KaitwadeNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global two-wheeler aftermarket components & consumables market is expected to grow significantly between 2025 and 2035, driven by increasing consumer preference for vehicle personalization, performance tuning, and routine maintenance. In 2025, the market size is projected to reach USD 33,781 million and is forecasted to grow to approximately USD 69,234 million by 2035. This reflects a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% over the forecast period. A growing base of motorcycle and scooter users, combined with expanding urban mobility and higher disposable incomes in emerging economies, is contributing to the accelerated demand for aftermarket parts, accessories, and consumables.The expansion of e-commerce platforms, greater product availability, and do-it-yourself (DIY) repair culture have also transformed the aftermarket landscape. Enthusiasts are increasingly seeking high-performance exhaust systems, advanced braking components, and smart lighting upgrades to personalize their two-wheelers. Meanwhile, regular maintenance items such as filters, spark plugs, lubricants, and brake pads continue to dominate the consumables segment, ensuring steady repeat business. The increasing average age of two-wheelers on the road globally and rising emphasis on safety and performance are further encouraging riders to invest in aftermarket enhancements and replacements.Get Ahead with Our Report: Request Your Sample Now!Key Takeaways for the Two-Wheeler Aftermarket Components & Consumables MarketThe aftermarket components and consumables segment is flourishing due to the rising culture of customization and the increasing availability of high-performance and aesthetic upgrades. The DIY trend, along with the proliferation of workshops and service centers, is contributing to the mass adoption of aftermarket parts. This shift is particularly evident in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and parts of Africa, where motorcycles and scooters serve as a primary mode of transport. In developed economies, demand is also increasing for premium aftermarket components aimed at enhancing ride comfort, fuel efficiency, and visual appeal. At the same time, the growing fleet of electric two-wheelers is opening up new product categories within the consumables segment, such as battery modules, EV tires, and regenerative braking components.The OEM segment still plays a strong role in standardization and compatibility, but the aftermarket is increasingly defined by consumer-driven demand for individuality and improved performance. Riders are investing in durable, stylish, and eco-friendly components that improve not just functionality but also brand expression. The recurring need for essential consumables like engine oil, chain lubes, air filters, and brake fluids supports a robust revenue cycle for both small-scale retailers and global suppliers.Emerging Trends in the Global MarketOne of the key trends reshaping the two-wheeler aftermarket is the rapid adoption of digital channels for purchasing components and consumables. Online platforms are offering a vast array of products, competitive pricing, and expert installation guides, making it easier for consumers to compare and purchase parts without visiting a dealership. Additionally, the emergence of smart components such as Bluetooth-enabled helmets, digital dashboards, and connected navigation systems is redefining consumer expectations and introducing tech-savvy product lines into the aftermarket.Another emerging trend is the increased focus on sustainability. Eco-friendly lubricants, biodegradable fluids, and recyclable packaging are gaining traction as environmental awareness grows among consumers. Furthermore, as electric two-wheelers grow in popularity, manufacturers and retailers are introducing specialized aftermarket products tailored for EVs, including charging adapters, battery swaps, and regenerative braking systems. This green transition is creating fresh opportunities for innovation and product differentiation.Significant Developments in the Global Sector: Trends and Opportunities in the MarketThe aftermarket is undergoing structural shifts as manufacturers expand their footprint through brand-owned retail chains, service networks, and strategic alliances with online platforms. Companies are investing in R&D to offer high-performance parts that comply with regional emission and safety standards, such as Euro 5 and Bharat Stage VI. Local production hubs are being set up in countries with strong two-wheeler penetration to reduce logistics costs and ensure faster delivery timelines.Opportunities are abundant in emerging markets where two-wheeler penetration is high and the demand for cost-effective maintenance solutions is rising. Growth is also being driven by the increasing participation of organized players, especially in previously unorganized sectors like lubricants and accessories. The aftermarket is becoming more segmented, with specialized offerings for commuter bikes, sports motorcycles, and touring scooters, enabling brands to cater to distinct rider needs.Recent Developments in the MarketRecent years have witnessed the entry of new players, partnerships between e-commerce platforms and aftermarket suppliers, and the introduction of product bundles for periodic maintenance. For instance, major component manufacturers have started offering all-in-one maintenance kits, targeting urban users and delivery fleet operators. Companies like Bosch and Castrol have launched new lubricant variants specifically engineered for high-temperature, high-load environments typical of congested city traffic.Manufacturers are also deploying AI and machine learning tools to predict wear patterns and recommend part replacements through mobile applications. This predictive maintenance capability is being integrated into service platforms, especially for fleet operators and ride-sharing businesses. At the same time, global aftermarket brands are expanding their product catalogs to cater to electric two-wheelers, offering lighter tires, electronic sensors, and modular accessories for customization.Detailed Market Study: Full Report and AnalysisCompetition OutlookThe global two-wheeler aftermarket components and consumables market is highly fragmented with both global giants and regional players competing for share. Innovation, branding, availability, and distribution reach are key competitive differentiators. Players are focused on offering durable, reliable, and affordable parts while leveraging digital marketing and e-commerce channels for better consumer engagement. Localized production and product customization are further strengthening competitiveness.Key players in the market include Bosch Limited, Castrol Limited, Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., TVS Motor Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Michelin, and NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd. These companies have established strong OEM relationships and are expanding their aftermarket presence through new product introductions and dealer network expansion.Key SegmentationsThe market is segmented by product type, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. By product type, the market includes engine components, electrical components, transmission parts, braking systems, exhaust systems, and consumables such as lubricants, filters, and spark plugs. By vehicle type, it is segmented into motorcycles, scooters, and electric two-wheelers. The electric segment is projected to grow faster due to the ongoing global EV transition.Sales channels are divided into OEM-authorized service centers, independent workshops, and online platforms, with digital channels gaining rapid momentum. Geographically, Asia-Pacific leads due to its massive two-wheeler population, followed by Latin America and Africa. North America and Europe are seeing higher demand in the premium segment, particularly for performance and aesthetic customization.Aftermarket Industry Analysis ReportsBicycle Components Aftermarket Outlook 2025 to 2035Decorative Car Accessories Market Outlook from 2025 to 2035Automotive Conversion Kit Market Outlook From 2025 to 2035Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket Outlook from 2025 to 2035Mobile Car Wash & Detailing Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook (2025 to 2035)

