Keeley Goldrick To Speak On Complex Needs At National NDIS Event

The much anticipated NDIS Annual Conference brings together major leaders in the disability sector, including Future Focus founder Keeley Goldrick.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Future Focus Support Coordination is proud to announce that Executive Director Keeley Goldrick will be a featured speaker at the upcoming DSC Annual NDIS Conference. The event will be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on May 20 - 21, 2025. The highly anticipated event brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers in the disability sector to spark meaningful conversations and drive lasting reform across the NDIS landscape.A Line-Up of Sector Leaders and Change AgentsThis year's conference promises a powerful line-up of panellists and presenters, with the theme centered on confronting complexity, building connection, and challenging the system to do better. The program includes keynote addresses from Hon Amanda Rishworth MP, Minister for the NDIS and Social Services, and Louise Glanville, Commissioner of the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission. Among these expert voices, Keeley Goldrick brings fresh energy and critical insights into the discussion. She draws on extensive experience working with people who have the most complex support needs.Keeley Goldrick's Impact and VisionKeeley's appearance on the conference panel is a testament to her reputation as a trailblazer in the sector. With an MBA, postgraduate qualifications in psychology, and multiple scholarships in governance and research, Keeley is known for her ability to merge policy, purpose, and people-focused strategies. Under her leadership, Future Focus Support Coordination has become one of Australia's largest and most respected support coordination providers. Keeley is passionate about advocacy, innovation, and outcomes that genuinely improve people's lives; she's never been afraid to challenge the status quo to pursue those goals.About the DSC Annual NDIS ConferenceThe DSC Annual NDIS Conference is widely recognised as one of the most dynamic and thought-provoking events in the disability support calendar. It offers a platform for sector leaders, policy experts, and frontline professionals to explore the evolving challenges and opportunities within the NDIS. Attendees can expect lively discussions, practical tools, and fresh ideas from people at the forefront of NDIS reform. Whether you're a provider, planner, participant or policymaker, the event is a must-attend for anyone working in or around the NDIS.Conversations may be around employment opportunities, inclusive sports programs , human rights, and more.What Sets Future Focus ApartFor people less familiar with Future Focus Support Coordination, the organisation provides highly specialised support coordination services for NDIS participants, focusing on people with especially complex circumstances. The team understands that no two people have the same needs. Many individuals require navigation across not only NDIS services but also public and private programs, charities, housing supports and healthcare systems.Specialist Support Coordination for Complex NeedsFuture Focus stands apart through its commitment to truly specialist support. NDIS participants are matched with experienced Specialist Support Coordinators dedicated to meeting their immediate needs while working toward long-term goals. The team brings a deep understanding of intersecting systems and provides expert advocacy to ensure participants receive the right support, faster. From navigating crises to unlocking access to housing, mental health, and justice supports, Future Focus is known for tackling complex challenges and delivering real results.Get Involved and Join the ConversationTo learn more about Future Focus or enquire about accessing Specialist Support Coordination, simply contact their friendly team. To attend the DSC Annual NDIS Conference, in person or online, visit to secure your tickets today.

