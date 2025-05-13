Weather Dept Predicts Heavy Rainfall In TN From Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 13 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast an increase in rainfall activity across Tamil Nadu starting May 14, with heavy showers expected to lash districts along the Western Ghats and interior regions for three consecutive days.

Until then, however, parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will continue to endure intense heat.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover two to three degrees Celsius above normal, particularly in pockets such as Chennai, where high humidity may add to discomfort.

A marginal dip in temperature is anticipated from Wednesday onwards.

On Monday, Madurai airport recorded the highest maximum temperature in the State at 41 degrees Celsius. Erode and Karur Paramathi also crossed the 40 degrees C mark, reflecting the prevailing heatwave conditions across several districts.

The RMC attributed the upcoming rainfall to pre-monsoon developments in both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

B. Amudha, Head (Additional In-Charge) of RMC Chennai, said cloud formation is likely to intensify over the south Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin area, south Bay of Bengal, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands -- potentially triggering rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Dynamic weather models indicate that districts along the Western Ghats -- including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai -- are likely to receive heavy rainfall on May 14.

Showers may continue in isolated areas, especially in Tirupattur and Krishnagiri, through Thursday and Friday.

The RMC has predicted scattered rainfall across the State till May 18, with occasional thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph in some regions.

The approaching Southwest Monsoon, expected to hit Kerala around May 27, could further enhance rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu.

Both clouding branches -- over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal -- will be closely monitored for signs of monsoon progression, Amudha added.